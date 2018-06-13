More Details On Death Of Bode Miller’s Daughter Revealed, Toddler Was Underwater For A ‘Couple Of Minutes’

More details on the passing of Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, are coming to light just two days after the tragic accident.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the former Olympian’s lost his daughter in a freak drowning accident. At the time, it was reported that the incident occurred on Sunday while the family was at neighbor’s house for a party in Coto de Caza, California. It is unclear how Emeline ended up in the pool or how long she was in there, but when she was found, she was unresponsive.

Now, new details are emerging in the heartbreaking tragedy. According to the Daily Mail, a 911 call came in from a panicked woman who told the dispatcher to “hurry” in a frantic phone call. She, along with a group of three to four other people can be heard talking in the background, trying to help revive the little girl.

According to one person, the toddler was under water for a couple of minutes. Another person claimed to have felt a pulse for a moment while giving CPR, only to lose it. The callers also noted that the 19-month-old looked stiff and pale while also telling the dispatcher that a lot of water could be seen coming out of Emeline’s mouth.

Unfortunately, paramedics were never able to revive the girl and she was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital. Contrary to prior reports of a party, it is now being reported that the 19-month-old went with her mom to their next door neighbor’s house.

Miller’s wife, Morgan Miller, was chatting with her neighbor when Emeline wandered off. When Morgan and another woman noticed that Emeline was missing, they went to look for her, eventually making the tragic discovery of the young girl floating in the pool. A pregnant Miller jumped into the pool to try and save her daughter, but it was just too late.

Yesterday, both Bode and his wife Morgan shared a series of photos along with a touching tribute to their daughter who was taken from this earth far too soon.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller’s post has already received a ton of attention and well-wishes from his followers with over 84,000 likes in addition to 9,900 comments.

Thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time.