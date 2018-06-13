Baltimore Ravens In ‘Awe’ Of Lamar Jackson’s Skills During Practice, ‘It’s Amazing To Watch’

Players have been very impressed with the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback, and he has been called a ‘young Michael Vick.’

Joe Flacco may be the current starting quarterback for the Ravens, but it’s been quarterback Lamar Jackson who Baltimore players have been blown away by. With his explosivity and athletic finesse outside of the pocket, as CBS Sports reported, Ravens players are in “awe” of Lamar Jackson’s skills and have called him a “young Michael Vick.”

Delivering 69 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing scores throughout his college career, the 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback dominated the field at Louisville. So, expectations are high for Lamar Jackson, and thus far, he is most definitely delivering. Though it’s only offseason practice, where tackles aren’t allowed, the Ravens’ quarterback has already wowed his teammates.

As CBS Sports documented, receiver Chris Moore was certainly impressed.

“Every time he runs I’m in awe because most people—especially a quarterback—can’t move the way he does, so you just know that this year he’s going to make some plays, for sure.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley was also awe-struck.

“Once he gets out of the pocket, it’s like watching a young Michael Vick. It’s amazing to watch. When you’re defending him, you just have to act like you’re tagging off—you don’t want to be on the highlight reel.”

Ravens’ fans who feared that Lamar Jackson would only be utilized as a quarterback can rest with relief because it looks like Baltimore is planning to utilize both quarterbacks on the field at the same time. During the 2018 offseason, the Ravens have had both players on the field with Joe Flacco as the signal caller.

As reported by ESPN, C.J. Mosley called it a creative combination and said that they don’t really know if it’s going to be effective until it’s applied. The linebacker also explained how the combination has already shown signs of being effective.

“It’s been giving us some problems on some plays. It’s cool just to see the way we can switch things up with quarterbacks. As long as we don’t have Joe doing too much running, that’s what really matters.”

"When you're defending @Lj_era8… you don't want to be on the highlight reel." pic.twitter.com/PRuZXj094B — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 12, 2018

Flacco helped the Ravens become the 2013 Super Bowl champions, but Baltimore has missed the last three playoffs. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has promised to take the Ravens to the Super Bowl in the future, and that may be a distinct possibility. But it’s still offseason practice in the NFL, and Lamar Jackson will first have to deliver when an opposing team’s defensive is trying to tackle him during the regular season, and he will have to stay healthy in a league where injuries among running quarterbacks run rampant.