Kylie Jenner Reportedly Shocked By The ‘Nasty’ Comments People Say About Baby Stormi, Refuses To Post Photos

Kylie Jenner is reportedly very upset by the amount of nasty comments that people have made on her social media posts regarding her baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

According to a June 12 report by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner fans have noticed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not been posting photos of her baby girl’s face via social media. In fact, Kylie also deleted all of her Instagram photos that featured Stormi, leaving fans confused about her motives.

Now, sources are revealing that Jenner can’t take all of the shocking and terrible things that some fans are writing about her baby girl online. Insiders say that Kylie is very “protective” of her daughter, and has decided to refrain from sharing little Stormi with her followers, at least for the time being.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant. After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom. She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place. People have been making nasty comments. Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative. She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face,” an insider reveals.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner was allegedly getting threats regarding her infant daughter, which led her to freak out and hire more security to protect herself, Stormi, and the rest of her family. Meanwhile, Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, is allegedly forbidding his baby mama to post any more photos of their little daughter on social media until things die down.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kylie Jenner is very “worried” about Stormi’s safety. However, other fans believe that Kylie’s removal of Stormi from social media could have something to do with the fact that rumors that Travis Scott is not the baby’s father have been circulating.

Some fans took to social media to reveal that they believe little Stormi looked more like Kylie’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, than her father Travis Scott. Fans began to speculate that Chung could be Stormi’s biological father, but Chung released a statement denying the “ridiculous” rumors and asking the media and fans to respect Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s family.