NBA: Draymond Green Could Sign 5-Year, $226 Million Supermax Contract If He Earns MVP, DPOY, Or All-NBA Honors

Does Draymond Green deserve a supermax contract?

Draymond Green has undeniably played a major role in building the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. His decision to take a pay cut greatly helped the Warriors in acquiring Kevin Durant, the man who helped them win a back-to-back NBA championship title, in the summer of 2016. Aside from his financial sacrifices, Green’s on-court performance is outstanding.

Draymond Green is not a prolific scorer like Durant, Stephen Curry, or Klay Thompson, but he is undoubtedly one of the best players in NBA history when it comes to defense. The Warriors have plenty of reasons why they should keep Green on their team, and according to a recent report from Ramon Shelburne of ESPN, Golden State owner Joe Lacob revealed that they plan on giving the All-Star forward a contract extension this summer.

However, league sources reportedly told Chris Haynes of ESPN that Green will turn down the contract extension once offered by the Warriors. Signing the contract extension doesn’t make any sense for Green since he can earn more when he inks a new contract as an unrestricted free agent. Also, if he wins the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, or All-NBA Team honors next season, he will be eligible for a super-max contract of five years, $226 million.

Though he gave Warriors a huge discount in their previous contract negotiation, Draymond Green is reportedly not expected to take a pay cut when he inks a new deal. After helping the Warriors win three NBA championship titles in four years, Green definitely knows his worth as an NBA player. Right now, Green is not focused on any financial matters, but he expects the Warriors to give what he deserves. If they don’t, the All-Star forward opens up the possibility that he could entertain offers from other NBA teams.

“I don’t focus on that because as much as I looked out for the team’s success, that still helps me in a sense of winning a championship and building a legacy that lives on forever,” Green said. “I don’t look at it like it’s their turn to do me right. If I continue to play my game, if I continue to do better, they got to do me right, or somebody else will. I did what I did because I wanted to win championships, so that’s paid off so far. Everything else will take care of itself when it’s time.”

As of now, it remains questionable if the Warriors will offer Draymond Green a supermax extension if ever he earns at least one of the three prestigious awards next season. Being buried deep in luxury tax hell, there is a possibility that the Warriors will explore other options that could help them continue their legacy in the next couple of years.