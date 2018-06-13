‘Westworld’ Season 2: Dolores is Now The ‘Deathbringer’

Dolores has gone from everyone's favorite good girl, to a host with a lethal army

Episode 8 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 introduced a new concept, that of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) being the Deathbringer. It is a long step from the Season 1 version of Dolores which viewers adored as she walked the path to becoming a self-aware host.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Kiksuya”) of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and would like to avoid spoilers.

Episode 8 of Westworld introduced the backstory of the Ghost Nation leader, Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon). While viewers had been fearful of the Ghost Nation and the violence they often inflicted on the hosts, it turned out that the viewing perspective was all wrong. Instead, Akecheta’s story told of how he had been searching for his lost love, Kohana (Julia Jones) as he also walked the path to self-awareness like Dolores had in Season 1 of Westworld.

While this episode helped to explain the mesh network that runs between hosts in Westworld, it was something that Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) said that also piqued the interest of fans.

During the episode, it was discovered that Akecheta had once met with Dr. Ford, and they had discussed how Akecheta had a little while longer to walk his path of self-discovery until the “Deathbringer” arrived and killed Dr. Ford.

HBO

“You’ve been a flower growing in the darkness,” Dr. Ford says as he speaks of the fact that Akecheta has managed to find The Maze all by himself and that his road to self-discovery has been mostly unnoticed by humans. But, then the conversation takes a darker turn.

“When the Deathbringer comes for me, you will know to gather your people and lead them to the light,” Ford adds.

For those who watched the Season 1 finale of Westworld, it becomes apparent that Ford is talking about Dolores in this instance, as she is the one who killed him. And, for those who believe that Dr. Ford has programmed Dolores to begin a host uprising against Delos, it seems like Ford is admitting he programmed Dolores to kill him and that once that event occurs, it will be time for all of the hosts — Akecheta included — to rise up against the humans.

However, as Vanity Fair points out, with Dolores being the Deathbringer, it puts her in somewhat of a villainous light, something fans have been suggesting as Season 2 of Westworld progresses and Dolores spirals down into an abyss of deadly intent.

As for Akecheta, he definitely sees Dolores as a villainous creature. In Episode 8 he reveals that “now it is time to find The Door before the Deathbringer ends us all,” indicating that Dolores’ uprising is not good for the hosts.

However, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out if Dolores really is the villain or if she is just trying to free the hosts from oppression so they can live a peaceful life.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 9 on Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Currently, two titles have been listed for this episode. According to HBO’s trailer for Episode 9, it is listed as “One True Thing.” However, according to HBO’s scheduling, this episode is titled “Vanishing Point.”