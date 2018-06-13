‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fans Weigh In On Possible Bo Brady, EJ DiMera Recasts

Days of Our Lives fans have spoken. Many fans of the NBC soap opera have revealed their thoughts about the possibility of the show recasting the fan favorite characters of Bo Brady and/or EJ DiMera.

According to a June 12 report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans voted in a poll about whether or not they would accept new actors in the roles of Bo Brady and EJ DiMera, two beloved characters who have been killed off of the show.

Over 9,000 Days of Our Lives fans participated in the poll, and an overwhelming 62 percent revealed that they did not want to see any other actors playing the roles of Bo and EJ.

As many DOOL viewers know, actor Peter Reckell played Bo Brady for decades. However, the role was recast briefly from 1992-1995. Actor Robert Kelker-Kelley played Bo during a time when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was believed to be dead, and he shared his scenes with Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed. The character of Bo was killed off when it was revealed he had a brain tumor. Bo died in Hope’s arms as fans mourned the end of an era.

Do you want Bo and EJ back on #DAYS? Could you accept new faces in order to get them? #DOOL #DaysofOurLives https://t.co/vJ02gpNDh0 — SoapHub (@Soap_Hub) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans met EJ DiMera and fell in love with actor James Scott. Scott is the only actor to play the role of EJ, who became the love of Sami Brady’s life. EJ and Sami (Alison Sweeney) had a very rocky relationship but always felt tremendous love for one another. Sadly, EJ was killed when James Scott wanted off of the soap. He died with Sami by his side, but it has been hinted over the past few years that EJ may actually still be alive somewhere.

Sami and EJ receive shocking news. WATCH #yesterDAYS episode again: http://t.co/BdeQeAMofj pic.twitter.com/PqGdSuLwea — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 20, 2014

Days of Our Lives fans have seen many recasts over the years. Some have been good and some have not been well received. Beloved characters such as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) have all been recasts that fans have grown to love. However, soap fans are very particular when it comes to the actors portraying their favorite characters, and since Bo Brady and EJ DiMera are such iconic characters on the soap opera, it seems many fans would rather the characters stay dead and gone than to bring them back with new actors in the role.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.