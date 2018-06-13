Pregnant Hilary Duff Tells Ryan Seacrest Why She’s Ready For ‘Pink & Purple Stuff’

The ‘Younger’ star dished about what she’s most looking forward to when her new baby arrives.

Pregnant with her second child, Hilary Duff was incredibly relieved to find out that this one would be a girl. The mom of 6-year-old son Luca told Ryan Seacrest Tuesday morning, June 12, that she is ready for a change of colors.

“For the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters, and trucks, and planes,” the Younger actress explained during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “Luca is into all the boy stuff so everything is blue and green, and I was just, like, ready for pink and purple stuff.”

The 30-year-old actress and singer also discussed her big gender reveal party with Seacrest. “It was the most fun day,” she said about the bash for family and friends that took place on Mother’s Day.

“We ordered these really cute confetti cannons on Etsy,” she said, explaining the method she used to finally reveal the sex of her baby. “They look like smoke, but it’s powder, and some confetti, and you twist them… It sounds so silly because it’s kind of childish, but it’s so exciting!”

Duff announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 8 with a picture showing off her tiny baby bump, and a kiss from the baby daddy, and the caption, “Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!”

Talking to Seacrest, Duff continued to discuss why she really wants a daughter of her own.

“My sister has girls, and I feel like I’m really girly,” the former Lizzie McGuire star said, referring to big sis Haylie, who just welcomed her second daughter with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, Lulu Gray, on June 5. Their older daughter, Ryan, is 3 years old.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff said. “I have a boy already, which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I just wanted one of each. It was funny that I cared so much.”

The baby girl will be Duff’s first with her boyfriend of more than one year, 31-year-old musician Matthew Koma. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met when he collaborated with her on several songs for her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Luca’s father is Duff’s ex-husband, former NHL player Mike Comrie. The two were married from 2010-2016.

As for names for the upcoming bundle of joy, if Luca has anything to say about it, his little sister will be called “Cofant Croissant,” Duff revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday night. He also told his friends that the baby will be “part red-butt monkey.” Watch the funny clip below.