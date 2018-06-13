‘Lucifer’ Season 4: Amazon Are In Talks Over The Popular Series And #SaveLucifer Twitter Parties Continue

While Tom Ellis continues to hype 'Lucifer,' Lauren German has explained that cast contracts are finished on June 16, making this a crucial date.

The #SaveLucifer campaign continues to steam ahead as Amazon boss Jennifer Salke has given fans of Lucifer some much-needed hope after she announced the thrilling news that Amazon are currently in talks over the show, which may mean that Season 4 will eventually be in the works.

As the Express reports, Salke has spoken about the immense popularity of the show in the UK, although a quick perusal of Twitter reveals that the series has a huge following and fan base all over the world, with Lucifer Twitter parties currently being held in anticipation of the show finding a new home.

“We were talking about Lucifer. I know that international, especially the UK group, was really bullish on that show. I haven’t checked in on that today, but I heard conversations were ongoing on that yesterday.”

When discussing talks being held over Lucifer, Jennifer Salke likened it to The Expanse, another show that has been picked up by Amazon.

“There were airplanes circling us, I was having cakes delivered, there was a whole thing happening. And then really smart people, whose opinions I really value creatively, started reaching out to me, saying, ‘Have you seen this show, The Expanse, it’s actually great’. I hadn’t, so I spent some time, I watched the show and I was like, this show is actually really well done, why is nobody watching it?”

While it is not known if the Amazon boss has viewed Lucifer, the mad frenzy of fans posting on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit groups surely cannot have escaped Salke’s notice as avid watchers continue to make their voices heard all over social media.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has been highly vocal in his love for the show and his appreciation for fans of the series, and has admitted that while once he didn’t hold out much hope for Season 4, he is now beginning to think that it may be possible after all.

“I don’t want to promise anything for anybody, because there are so many things that have to align for things to happen. But I didn’t have hope, and I do have hope now. And as long as there is hope, I will keep fighting. Because I think that’s what our fans want us to do.”

According to the Radio Times, Lauren German, who plays Chloe on Lucifer, explained that June 16 is a crucial date for the cast as this is the day that contracts end for those on the show, meaning that the actors are then free to audition for other roles of their choice. If this were to happen, it would make getting the whole ensemble together again for Season 4 that much more difficult.

“There’s a chance that a streaming network might pick us up and that would have to happen by June 16th. It’s like we can’t contractually audition for anything until June 16th and then, sadly, we are free to go after that. So, we’re just praying, praying it happens.”

Whether there will be a Season 4 of Lucifer is still up in the air, but the immense #SaveLucifer campaign continues to show that Amazon and other streaming services would be missing out in a really big way if they don’t pick up the show.