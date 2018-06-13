Iggy Azalea Bares It All On Instagram, Wearing Only High Heels And Socks In Nude Photo Shoot

The pictures quickly went viral after the rapper posted them to her Instagram page.

Iggy Azalea apparently isn’t afraid to show off her body, as the rapper wore socks and high heels and nothing else to pitch a fashion line.

The 28-year-old was pitching the heels for Fashion Nova, with the nude photo finding a home on Instagram on Tuesday and immediately going viral. As Hollywood Life noted, Iggy earned plenty of praise for her curves and the picture garnered thousands of likes and shares in just a few hours.

Iggy remained strategically covered in the pictures, keeping to Instagram’s strict “no nudity” rule, but they still managed to cause quite a stir. The pictures quickly spread across social media, helping Iggy Azalea become one of the top trending topics across a number of platforms.

Fashion Nova had been adept at getting some viral attention, using other celebrities to pitch the line including fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie (also known as the “Cash me outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli). Iggy Azalea’s photo shoot pushed the envelope more than any of the other previous ones, and it seems to be working as she’s gotten viral attention for it.

Iggy Azalea has never been shy about sharing pictures of her body, though not necessarily as revealing as the ones posted on Tuesday. Last week, she showed off a picture of her nude bikini while she lounged poolside that also garnered plenty of attention.

The nude photoshoot could have a secondary function for Iggy Azalea, helping the rapper snag some spotlight ahead of the release of her newest EP, Surviving the Summer. As XXL noted, it’s been a long time since the Australian rapper was in the news for her music rather than her love life, so this summer’s release could be a huge moment in her career.

“It’s hard to believe Iggy released her only album, The New Classic, over four years ago,” the report noted. “But the time in between has been loaded with headline-catching moments, from her much-publicized relationship and break up with Nick Young, to her label woes and beefs. Now, on a new imprint, Island Records, it looks like her new offering, Surviving the Summer, is finally going to see the light of day. On Friday night (June 8), the Aussie MC finally gave in to the pressure of constantly being asked about her new project and spilled the beans.”

Those who want to check out Iggy Azalea’s latest nude photoshoot can find the pictures on her Instagram page, thought it may be NSFW for some.