Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Kissing On Romantic Lunch Date

The low-profile celebrity couple was spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic date.

On Tuesday, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted in Venice Beach, California enjoying a romantic lunch. The celebrity couple has kept a fairly low profile throughout their relationship, which reportedly started last fall.

Dakota Johnson is best known for her acting in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Freed, and Fifty Shades Darker. On the other hand, Chris Martin is the lead singer of Coldplay.

The couple was at Gjelina, which is known for its extensive pizza menu during lunch. Dakota wore a casual outfit, light jeans with ripped knees and a large, oversized sweater. Chris wore a simple gray sweater and a black hat.

From the beginning of the relationship, the couple has kept a very low profile. Sometimes, the two have gone through long periods of time without being publically seen together, which has fueled a number of breakup rumors, according to E! News. The first time Dakota and Chris were seen together was in January during a dinner at the Soho House.

Dakota has been in the news recently as Amazon Studios revealed “grisly” footage of her new film, “Suspiria” at CinemaCon, reported Variety. The original trailer that debuted at CinemaCon was very violent and gruesome. In comparison, a tester trailer that was released on Monday only hinted at the violence and gave off an ominous feeling.

The movie “Suspiria” is a remake of a 1977 film by Dario Argento by the same name. The plot of the original movie revolved around supernatural murders at a Berlin dance academy.

On the other hand, Chris Martin is believed to have purchased the Malibu Playhouse in California. The 99-seat theatre cost over $4 million and has incredible views of the Pacific Ocean and a canyon. The building was also at one point a church, detailed Metro News.

And in other news, Dakota Johnson’s mom, Melanie Griffith, approves of Chris Martin as her boyfriend. US Weekly added that Griffith said that “I adore him!… She is very private about her life and I respect that.” The happy mom also hinted that the relationship is serious.

“They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Chris’ ex Gwyneth Paltrow also said that she “trusts his judgment” and an insider said that “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy… She only wants the best for him.”