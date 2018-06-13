Trump ‘Fixer’ Michael Cohen Will Be Arrested Within The Next Few Weeks, Michael Avenatti Predicts

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Avenatti made a prediction on Twitter that Cohen would be arrested and indicted soon.

In a Twitter post, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti reminded his followers of his initial prediction that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s lawyer, would be arrested and indicted within 90 days. The prediction was made about 57 days ago, which means that if Avenatti’s prediction comes true, Cohen could be in police custody in the next 33 days or so. Avenatti also added that “I also stated it would pose a serious problem for Mr. Trump.”

Cohen, who has been called “Trump’s fixer” in the past, was allegedly involved in paying Stormy Daniels her “hush money.” The money was given to Daniels to reportedly keep her quiet and under wraps as Trump progressed through the presidential election process. Daniels, who purports that she had an affair with Trump years ago, hired Avenatti and has since been making headlines with her legal battles.

Cohen, on the other hand, is seen as a key player for Trump. Some speculate that Cohen could “flip” on Trump, reported Inquisitr. Cohen “flipping” could mean that he could testify against the president, but Trump doesn’t believe that Cohen would do such a thing to him. He previously said that “Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that.”

The presidents'fixer' is telling friends that he expects to be arrested any day now. Michael Avenatti is pointing out that his prediction of Cohen being indicted in 90 days is on day 58. Manafort goes to jail Friday as the force awakens to fight! pic.twitter.com/KOVKwioMD4 — Muckmaker™ (@RealMuckmaker) June 12, 2018

And according to CNBC, it’s not just Avenatti that’s expecting the arrest. Even Cohen is reportedly telling his friends that he expects to be arrested soon. However, Cohen texted one of the publications making the claims, Vanity Fair, and said that “Your alleged source is wrong!”

On the other hand, a former White House official also remarked that “Trump should be super worried about Michael Cohen… If anyone can blow up Trump, it’s him.”

NPR also reported on the role Cohen plays for Trump, saying that Cohen used legal threats to get what he wanted from others. The tactic was also allegedly used against Daniels to get her to sign the NDA agreement about her affair with Trump. Avenatti made the following statement.

“In October of 2016, Michael Cohen made threats against my client Stormy Daniels, as it related to pressuring her to enter into the NDA and accept the $130,000 payment… through intimidation and coercive tactics, forced [Daniels] into signing a false statement.”

Political advisor for Trump early in the campaign, Sam Nunberg, said that Cohen “had even expressed sometimes regret that he did certain things, or had to send nasty emails, or give nasty phone calls to certain reporters that he personally liked — because it was at the direction of Donald.”