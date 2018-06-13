Billie Lee’s Brunch Is The New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Obsession

The new cast member is SUR-ving up an epic daytime dance party.

Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee is the hostess with the mostess. Just like her veteran co-stars, the newest cast member on the Bravo reality show really works at SUR — and she is making her mark as hostess for a recurring Sunday brunch special. Billie Lee spoke to Page Six about her high-profile daytime dance party at the West Hollywood hotspot.

“I just love brunch and SUR started opening up for brunch,” Billie told Page Six. “I was like, ‘Well I should be hosting brunch!’ If I’m going to be hosting anything, I should host brunch!”

Billie dished that she worked with Lisa Vanderpump’s business partner, Nathalie Pouille Zapata, to come up with the theme “Brunch With Billie.”

“I love working with all my friends obviously so I was like, ‘I’m gonna do a little thing hosting brunch and you guys are going to work with me!'” Billie Lee said of the rest of the Vanderpump Rules crew.

Lee added that when Lisa Vanderpump found out about her brunch idea, the SUR boss told her she was “obsessed” with it.

Billie Lee revealed that she has only hosted the brunch party at SUR “a couple of times” and “there was no filming involved.” Still, the SUR employee wouldn’t mind hosting a Brunch With Billie at pal Tom Sandoval’s Tom Tom bar, which is set to open in five weeks. Bravo’s cameras need to be there!

Billie Lee told Thirsty magazine that she used to host a podcast called Brunch With Billie, so she took the cool title to SUR. Vanderpump Rules fans routinely show up for meet and greets with the cast as they sip SUR’s signature cocktails.

“I like to be fancy and I want people to dress up so it’s an entire experience,” Billie said. “I like to go all out and over the top for brunch and that was perfect SUR.”

The Brunch With Billie menu includes a selection of light bites and specials like pan-fried goat cheese balls, grapefruit arugula salad, avocado toast (Katie’s fav!), frittata omelet, and pan-roasted salmon. The drink menu includes honey rose lemonade, pink detox water, and of course, those famous Pump-tinis.

Ahead of the inaugural Brunch with Billie in May, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval revealed he had some bartending tricks up his sleeve.

“I’ll probably do something light maybe with citrus, something fizzy, something chill,” Sandoval said. “I want guests to be able to have more than a few and not have to be peeled off the floor. Of course, we will have the SUR signature mimosas too.

New girl on the block Billie Lee went on to praise her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, saying they accepted her “with open arms” when she joined the hit show as the first transgender cast member.

“I love my friends and they were all willing to help when I told them about my Brunch With Billie idea. It’s really a family,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules will air next year on Bravo.