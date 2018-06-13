Kendall Jenner Is Not Jealous Because Blake Griffin Has Moved On, Despite Tabloid Report

Gossip Cop says the rumors about Kendalls feeling about Blake are untrue

Kendall Jenner’s reported revolving door of male companions has been in the news lately. The leggy star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been seen making out with Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar. Previous to that she was linked to rookie basketball player, Ben Simmons. But the rumors about Kendall’s love life don’t end there. Now Hollywood Life is claiming that Jenner is jealous of her ex, Blake Griffin, because he has moved on.

A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Kendall is getting involved with lots of guys because she is green with envy that Griffin has moved on. Griffin, according to HL, was seen kissing another woman recently and it set her off.

“It sucks for Kendall that Blake [Griffin] got traded because that started the break up between the two. The long distance was an issue. But, she liked him a lot, and she still wanted him to fight for her and make it work,” a source reportedly said to the online tabloid. “So, she has been dating, but she thought that would make him jealous and come after her again. It instead had him move on, and now she sees he is dating others himself and she hates that.”

Hollywood Life claims that Blake was getting very cozy with a “mystery blonde” on June 9 in Los Angeles. They were spotted making out in his Land Rover and having fun on scooters. HL claims that she’s the first female companion that Griffin has been seen with since he and Kendall broke it off. Hollywood Life’s alleged source adds that Kendall is jealous because she thought that Blake would fight for her a lot more.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re reporting that the story is fake. While the celebrity rumor watchdog acknowledges that Griffin was seen kissing Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello in California, they say that Hollywood Life’s reporting about Jenner’s reaction is false.

Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to Jenner’s rep who said that the article’s story is untrue. Plus an article in People Magazine reported that Kendall is enjoying being a young single woman is playing the field accordingly. Their source also claimed that Jenner isn’t looking for a relationship right now because her romance with Blake failed. She put time into the relationship and it fizzled so she’s not interested in repeating that. So, the highest paid fashion model in the world is just looking forward to being single this summer and dating whoever she wants to date.

As Gossip Cop points out, when Blake and Kendall Jenner were together, Hollywood Life claimed that they were planning to have babies together. That story was debunked so the tabloid probably shouldn’t be considered a credible source of Kendall relationship news.