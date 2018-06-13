’90 Day Fiance’ Star Azan Tefou Got His K-1 Visa Denied Because Of ‘Red Flags’

Azan's 'relationship' with Nicole raised some red flags with the consulate, and his '90 Day Fiance' appearance didn't help.

A word to the wise: if you’re looking to come to the United States, don’t advertise your relationship on 90 Day Fiance.

Don’t believe us? Just ask Azan Tefou, one-half of the infamous “Nicole and Azan” couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance, who has found himself forever corralled in Morocco thanks to his K-1 visa getting denied.

While every other cast member who applied for the K-1 visa — also known as the “fiance” visa — seemed to find their paperwork going through without a problem, Azan found himself corralled in Morocco.

All sorts of alarm bells went off in Nicole’s mother’s head — take a shot every time Robbalee says, “what if this guy is scamming you, Nicole?” — and she started suspecting that, perhaps, our boy “threw the fight” deliberately.

Turns out that mother just might know best, because according to In Touch Weekly, the K-1 visa was denied because the consulate saw nothing but “red flags” thanks to the episodes of 90 Day Fiance featuring Nicole and Azan.

There are a number of things that set the consulate’s red flags a-flying, of course. For one, there was the incident where Nicole and Azan got physical with one another while in Morocco, on the street in front of everyone. That’s far from a “good look.” Then there’s the difference in religion — Azan is Muslim, Nicole is not — and there’s the fact that Azan has no job, and Nicole will be supporting the two of them on a Starbucks barista’s salary.

But the biggest red flag of all, of course, is the fact that the “immigrant” — in this case, Azan — has a history of cheating, and it’s all over social media.

As fans of 90 Day Fiance already know, earlier this year, Azan was caught in the midst of a cheating scandal after it was revealed that he, literally, had girlfriends in nearly every country, and was heard telling one of his girlfriends that he was only “using Nicole” for the visa.

Given that Nicole and Azan are so public, both on social media and on the show, it would be very difficult to fly under the radar of the immigration consulate, or try to cop pleas and tell the researcher that it’s “not what they think.”

That, of course, hasn’t stopped Nicole from living a fanciful dream of marrying “her man” in Morocco, though if her recent social postings are to be believed, she’s already back in Florida, and she didn’t take Azan with her.

We’re certain we’ll see more of this during upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance.