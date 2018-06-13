WWE News: Chris Jericho Gives Interesting Reasons For Not Being A Part Of Cody Rhodes’ ‘All In’

There are a lot of big names joining "All In" this September, but the former WWE Champion won't be one of them.

Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Jerry Lynn, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks are just some of the numerous big names who will be a part of All In this September, as Inquisitr reported earlier this month, and the list keeps getting bigger. While more talent is set to be revealed in the coming weeks, there is one former WWE World Champion who will not be taking part in the event and that is Chris Jericho. Despite not being under contract to WWE right now, Y2J has his reasons for not being “all in.”

Chris Jericho hasn’t been a full-timer in WWE for a few months, but he has had a number of feuds in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Just last week, he defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion and has already set up a new feud with EVIL to continue his time with NJPW.

During his time as a free agent, Jericho has been doing very well in New Japan and Vince McMahon has even praised his time there and his match against Kenny Omega. While that may shock the world as Vince hardly even acknowledges other wrestling promotions, it does kind of add sense to Jericho’s recent comments.

As things currently stand, Jericho could likely be a part of All In, but he’s not going to and his reasoning is quite understandable.

Chris Jericho wins IWGP Intercontinental Championship (GIF highlights) https://t.co/3fsdCiOSgM pic.twitter.com/BGzXR3gFoE — NoDQ.com – WWE Money in the Bank 2018 News #MITB (@nodqdotcom) June 9, 2018

Chris Jericho was a recent guest on Inside the Ropes where he spoke of his current time in NJPW and away from WWE. He made it a point to say that he’s getting a lot of money for few matches and it’s one of the best deals of his career, so, he couldn’t possibly turn it down.

Then, he was asked if he would be a part of All In and Jericho actually said that he was asked to do it, but he turned them down. He’s working with NJPW for big money which means he isn’t going to be doing independent shows and All In, but it’s just not something for someone like him, as transcribed by Cageside Seats.

“All In – I’d love to be a part of that, but (a) it’s in Chicago and (b) I can’t – at the risk sounding like an @$$hole, but I can’t lower my value by working one of these shows. It’s picking my spots with the right guys at the right places for the overall contract that I’m signing.”

Jericho went on to say that despite all of the things he is doing and the matches he has had in New Japan, he’s not forgetting where his loyalty remains.

“I’m doing all these different things and enjoying the freedom, but still rooted in the respect for Vince McMahon and the WWE. And I don’t want to do anything that goes too far over that line – right now.”

As Inquisitr has reported, there are a lot of huge names who are going to be part of All In and it may not be the only time the event happens. Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks truly have something big going, but at the same time, so does Chris Jericho. His time in New Japan Pro Wrestling is really making his legacy even bigger than it already is, but there will come a time when he will return to Vince McMahon and WWE again.