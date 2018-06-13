Ryan O'Neal says son Redmond is not his responsibility.

Actor Ryan O’Neal has broken his silence on the latest trouble to befall his son with Farrah Fawcett, Redmond O’Neal, who sits in a Los Angeles jail awaiting trial. Redmond has been charged with several crimes including drug possession, robbery, and attempted murder.

RadarOnline says that Ryan O’Neal was disgusted when he saw photos of his son’s alleged victim who was stabbed in the head in May. The actor says that Redmond is no longer his responsibility, and didn’t know why he was being confronted with the graphic photos.

“I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it — what are you after me for?”

Redmond reportedly stabbed the man with a knife over three inches into his frontal lobe sending him to the hospital for weeks. A reporter confronted Ryan O’Neal and asked if he would help the victim of Redmond’s alleged attack.

“If I must, I will. He [Redmond] can take care of himself, he’s not my responsibility. He’s not well.”

Redmond O’Neal is facing two decades behind bars and has not been able to make bail as his money is held in trust. O’Neal has been in prison before on drug charges.

I fronted up Ryan O'Neal today about the man his son Redmond is accused of attempting to murder: https://t.co/EJmml9LYXu — Andy Tillett (@AndyTillett) June 12, 2018

Redmond O’Neal was charged with the assault when he was already under arrest for robbing a 7-11 at knifepoint while in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. O’Neal’s DNA and fingerprints were found at the scene of the assault leading to additional charges.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Redmond O’Neal, 33 has struggled with addiction to meth and heroin since his teen years and he has struggled to stay off drugs since the last time he was behind bars. Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal have forced Redmond into therapy several times to no avail. Ryan O’Neal said that things only got worse after Fawcett died.

“[Redmond] never recovered from the loss of his mother.”

Ryan O’Neal and two of his other children, Tatum and Griffin O’Neal have all struggled with drugs over the years, and Griffin and Ryan reportedly don’t speak as a result of those dark days.

Half-sister Tatum O’Neal says she’s afraid for Redmond, and fears he is going to die as a result of his struggle with drugs.