Meghan Markle Is A Robot According To This Twitter Theory

The theory arose from a shot of what appeared to be Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, but their faces were frozen and expressionless.

Yes, you read that right. There is a theory going around Twitter that Meghan Markle is a robot. It’s all based on a video clip that aired in the UK on the night of June 3 and hit the Twitterverse a week later. Granted, the video is pretty dang creepy, but rest assured, the Duchess of Sussex is a real, live, breathing human being. So what caused all the ruckus?

During the broadcast of Britain’s Got Talent on June 3, cameras fixed on two people with faces that looked like Harry and Meghan for several seconds. They smiled and clapped, but their facial features didn’t move at all. The royal bride looked especially “frozen” in her look. No blinking, no facial movements, it was admittedly eery. Hello Giggles reports that people went crazy on Twitter. One tweeted, “WHY IS MEGHAN MARKLE LOOKING LIKE A ROBOT?! Someone tell me this is not real. WTF I’m actually scared… full chills, what on EARTH IS THIS.”

There’s no need to worry though. There is a perfectly logical explanation for what viewers saw, and it’s neither of these two explanations provided by people on social media. The first one was that it was Sophia the Robot (the robot who can make over 50 expressions) in a wig and that she had worked her way into the royal family by posing as Meghan Markle. This tweet ended with the ominous words “the end is near.” The second theory was that Queen Elizabeth had killed the real Duchess Meghan and replaced her with a robot. Okay. Both of these people were joking, but many were sincerely frightened, thinking that Harry’s bride was a robot.

But really, there is an explanation for the truly frightening “face” of the newest royal that’s shown in the clip. It isn’t Markle. It’s a wax mask of her face. The shot of the wax Harry and Meghan faces was a promotional piece for Madame Tussauds. They explained on their website,

“This evening we brought our famous fun to life, as Their Royal Likenesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during the Britain’s Got Talent live final. In a world first, we unveiled ‘Live Figures’ modelled on the duo themselves that will allow fans to get one step closer to interacting with the newlyweds. This exciting innovation will allow guests to feel as if they are really meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in person.”

So there you have it. Meghan Markle is a real person, not a robot, and so is Harry. If you’d like to see their spooky wax images in person, you can check them out at Madame Tussauds in London.