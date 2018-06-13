‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Poses In High School Cheerleading Uniform [Photo]

Scheana Marie is throwing it way back... to high school!

Scheana Marie is moving to Marina Del Ray from her home in West Hollywood, California, and while packing up her stuff on Tuesday, she came across tons of old items from her past.

After sharing an old letter and an old photo with former NFL quarterback Matt Leinhart, the Vanderpump Rules star posted an image of herself on her Instagram story in which she was seen posing in her high school cheerleading uniform.

“Found my high school cheer stuff while packing up,” Scheana wrote in the caption of her July 12 Instagram story.

Scheana announced weeks ago that she would be relocating from her home near SUR Restaurant to a beach town southeast of the venue. Right away, many fans suspected that she would no longer be working at the restaurant but she quickly shut those rumors down, assuring Vanderpump Rules viewers that she would be commuting through town and continuing to work at the restaurant that made her famous years ago.

Also after Scheana’s announcement that she was moving, many wondered if she was relocating to be closer to rumored boyfriend Robby Hayes, who resides in Venice Beach, California, which is just minutes away from her new beach place.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

Scheana Marie may have sparked rumors of a potential exit from Vanderpump Rules when she first announced she would no longer be living in West Hollywood, but in recent weeks, she’s been seen at SUR Restaurant on a number of occasions as she and her co-stars film the upcoming seventh season of the show.

Earlier this month, Lala Kent shared a number of photos of Scheana, confirming that despite their Season 6 reunion tiff, they were still friends. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Scheana revealed that she was also still friends with Ariana Madix and Billie Lee. As for the rest of the girls, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, Scheana seems to remain on the outs with them.

As for Scheana’s love life, the longtime reality star split from Robert Parks-Valletta just two weeks after the conclusion of Season 6, and months later, she sparked rumors of a romance with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Scheana began flirting with Hayes earlier this year on Instagram and Twitter before embarking on a romantic vacation with him last month.

Although Scheana has been spending a lot of time with Hayes, she recently told a fan on Twitter that she is single.