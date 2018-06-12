‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Filming Is In Full Swing, Lori Loughlin Gives BTS Peek

If you’re a fan of Netflix‘s Fuller House and are going through Tanner family withdrawal, well fear not! Your favorites have reported back to work to start shooting Season 4 of the hit series, according to an Insta-story posted by Lori Loughlin. The adorable actress who plays Aunt Becky was wearing glasses and overalls as she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her first day back on set. This included a tour as she passed parking spaces heading to the door at Stage 24.

“It’s always nice to come home,” she remarked as she entered the studio. From there, it cut to her exiting her dressing room, showing her followers the path she takes downstairs to the stage for the first run-through for that week’s episode. She showed everyone gathering on the set, showing off the living room and panning her camera to see the writers. She walked through a door to the kitchen set, where she pointed out co-star Andrea Barber, who plays the infamous Kimmy Gibler, and it smash-cut again to show Barber, Jodie Sweetin (who plays Stephanie Tanner), and Bob Saget (who plays their father Danny), rehearsing on set as laughs could be heard in the background.

One person missing from her Insta-story was onscreen husband John Stamos, who plays Uncle Jesse. Just last month, Loughlin made a declaration to Stamos that another man had stolen her heart, his new baby boy Billy, when she posted a picture to Instagram. She captioned the sweet pic with “Move over @johnstamos there’s a new kid in town! Billy The Kid and he’s already stealing hearts! #iminlove,” as reported previously by the Inquisitr.

The two have been playing husband and wife, on and off, for nearly 30 years. They share a strong bond offscreen too, having grown up gracing the covers of soap opera magazines and teen magazines at the same time back in the early 1980s. That was when Loughlin portrayed heroine Jody Travis on Edge of Night while Stamos played sexy drummer Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. They experienced a golden time when daytime soaps were incredibly popular and stars could go on personal appearances and net bigtime money.

As for Fuller House, Stamos has appeared in 11 episodes of the show while Loughlin has appeared in only nine. It’s great to see that she will be back for at least one episode in Season 4. Hopefully, both Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse will be back for more, but considering Stamos is a producer on the show, it’s not like it’s hard for executives to find him.