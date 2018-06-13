’13 Reasons Why’: With Hannah Out, Fans Want To Know If Her TV Mom Kate Walsh Will Appear in Season 3

Just like her daughter, Olivia Baker's story could end with season 2.

13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season, but series star Katherine Langford has already revealed that the story for her character, Hannah Baker, is done.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” Langford told Entertainment Weekly in May. “Then being able to officially say goodbye to her—it definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go.”

Netflix also confirmed that the actress’s role on the series will officially end with Season 2. But with Hannah gone for good, does that mean her TV mom is out of a job, too? Actress Kate Walsh plays Hannah’s mom, Olivia, on 13 Reasons Why. The Grey’s Anatomy alum played a crucial role in the first two seasons of the Netflix teen drama, most notably when her character found her daughter’s dead body in the first season of the show and when her character sued Liberty High, her late daughter’s negligent high school, after her suicide in Season 2.

In 13 Reasons Why Season 2, Hannah’s parents Olivia and Andy (Kate Walsh, Brian d’Arcy James) separated after the stress of the court case drove them apart. Olivia ultimately departed Crestmont and moved to New York City, which was one of her late daughter’s dreams.

13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that there is “lots more to know about a lot of [the other] characters,” so “the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done.” That probably means her parents are done too, but Yorkey stopped short of confirming that viewers have seen the last of Kate Walsh as Olivia. It is possible that Walsh could appear in the third season of 13 Reasons Why as viewers follow her new life in the Big Apple.

13 Reasons Why fans took to Twitter to speculate on the possibility of Kate Walsh returning for Season 3 of the show. Many 13 Reasons Why fans want Kate back next season—even if it’s with that awful, auburn wig.

Kate Walsh obviously loves her role on 13 Reasons Why. Earlier this year, Kate told E! News the second season of the show is a much more redemptive and hope-filled story” than Season 1.

“You see my character having different relationships with different kids,” Walsh told E!. “That part was really exciting to me, being able to play with different actors. All of them are so good.”

13 Reasons Why Season 3 will be available on Netflix in 2019.