UFC News: Despite Losing, CM Punk’s Payout For His Loss At ‘UFC 225’ Was Much More Than His Opponent

CM Punk may have lost his second UFC fight in a row, but he still made out alright.

After this weekend’s UFC 225 event, CM Punk has a record of 0-2 in the world of MMA and it isn’t even known if he will get another fight under Dana White. Fans have wondered if this will lead to a WWE or wrestling return for Punk, but that is a story for another time. Even though he lost to Mike Jackson by unanimous decision, it was still Punk who left the night with his pockets a bit fatter as his purse was much bigger than that of the winner.

While the exact numbers are not known as the Illinois Athletic Commission does not release that information, since the event took place in Chicago, the only thing that anyone has to go on are estimated numbers from event payouts in the past, and they’re likely very close.

The Sports Daily, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that CM Punk ended up taking home an estimated $503,000 for his loss at UFC 225. That total is broken down into two amounts which include $500,000 for his appearance fee and another $3,500 as a fight week incentive.

Not counting any endorsement or sponsorship deals, this is close to the same amount that CM Punk reportedly received from his first UFC fight which was a loss to Mickey Gall.

Ex-WWE star CM Punk loses 2nd straight UFC fight in embarrassing fashion vs. Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson is the man who went on to win the fight by unanimous decision with each judge scoring the bout 30-26 in his favor. Jackson’s record improved to 1-1, but he brought home an estimated $23,500 which includes an appearance fee of $10K, a win bonus of $10K, and a fight week incentive of $3,500.

That’s not bad at all for a night of work, but it is very minimal when compared to what CM Punk took home in a loss.

Once the fight was over, UFC President Dana White didn’t make an immediate decision, but his words did make it seem like CM Punk wouldn’t fight for the company again. White said that with Punk at 39 years old and after two straight losses, “he should call it a wrap.”

Punk’s opponent also believes he should give up MMA fighting for the sake of his own health.

Following his win at #UFC 225, Mike Jackson has some words of advice for CM Punk: "Stop…you're putting your health at risk"

Before the fight at UFC 225, CM Punk said that his fighting career was his focus and that it would be after the fight against Mike Jackson. Despite fans wanting him to return to wrestling and make a WWE comeback, Punk said that wrestling is behind him. With such a huge payout, even for a loss, many think that Punk would be out of his mind to want to leave MMA, but his record may make it hard for him to find anywhere willing to give him another chance.