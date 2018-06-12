Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Families Believe A Summer Wedding Is In Store, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Will Gwen Stefani be a married woman by summer's end?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ready to tie the knot after nearly three years of dating?

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the couple may be planning to get married sooner rather than later, and when it comes to their inner circle, those close to Stefani and Shelton are convinced that a summer wedding is in store.

“Gwen family and friends are buzzing right now, because she’s been dropping hints that she and Blake have a big announcement coming,” a source revealed on June 12. “She’s been teasing that they have a big secret they’re getting ready to share and everyone’s convinced they’re going to have a surprise wedding this summer.”

The insider said that Stefani has already reached to to several members of her family and some friends and informed them that they should mark off some dates for a big event at Shelton’s Oklahoma residence this summer. Although Stefani hasn’t come right out and said what the potentially upcoming event will be, a lot of her friends believe it must be a wedding.

While Stefani endured a world of hurt after learning her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, allegedly cheated on her for years with their ex-nanny, Mindy Mann, she recovered in the months that followed their 2015 split and found a friend, and later a lover, in Shelton.

“[Her family] adores Blake and Gwen together,” the source said.

@blakeshelton #acmawards #datenight gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

According to the Hollywood Life source, Gwen Stefani’s family never liked Gavin Rossdale as much as they like Blake Shelton, despite the fact that the former couple shares three children together.

As for Shelton, Stefani’s family is said to be in complete support of the country singer because they can clearly see how dedicated he is to Stefani. They also believe that the country singer is exactly what Stefani needs and would love to see him officially join their family later this year.

Since going public with their relationship at the end of 2015, months after Stefani split from Rossdale and Shelton split from his former wife Miranda Lambert, Stefani and Shelton have been acting as a family with her children and splitting their time between his home in Oklahoma and her place in Los Angeles.

As fans of the couple may know, Stefani and Shelton first met after being cast alongside one another on The Voice Season 7. Then, after returning to the show as a single woman for Season 9, Stefani opened herself up to a romance with her fellow musician.