Young Entrepreneurs Receive Legal-Ade From Lemonade Titan To Help With Stand Fines And Licenses

Kraft Heinz’s lemonade brand Country Time provides help for young business owners in hot water.

Sometimes something as simple as a lemonade stand can lead to big trouble for young entrepreneurs who are trying to earn a bit of money using the time-honored childhood tradition. Lemonade titan Kraft Heinz’s Country Time announced Legal-Ade for young business owners who face legal troubles after opening their summertime businesses.

The brand posted the message, “When life gives you arcane laws, make lemonade.” And call Legal-Ade. According to a Mercury News report, many child-aged lemonade stand operators face hefty fees and fines after selling a refreshing beverage to friends, family, and neighbors if they fail to obtain a permit.

Country Time got the word out to would-be, pint-sized lemonade stand operators this summer they have protection against fines and the high costs of permits. While most children and even their parents don’t realize it, a lot of cities do not allow simple lemonade stands on public sidewalks without a permit. Typically a permit requires an application along with a fee that can be expensive for a child who’s just trying to learn a bit about business.

Kraft Heinz’s general manager for beverages and nuts, Adam Butler said, “We heard a couple of these stories happening and frankly, didn’t believe that they were real. You look into it and, wow, this is actually real. We huddled up and decided we’ve got to do something about this.”

We’re overwhelmed by the support you’ve shown kids’ lemonade stands. Now we’re inspired to do more. Follow us & share a photo of your family’s lemonade stand by 6/18 using #SaveLemonadeStands #Offer to receive a coupon for $3 off Country Time. Meaning your first pitcher is on us! pic.twitter.com/q8ZBBH2rtV — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 11, 2018

Their ingenious solution — Legal-Ade for youngsters. Until August 31 or until $60,000 has been given out, Country Time will reimburse children who received a fine for running a lemonade stand without a permit, according to Competitive Enterprise Institute. Plus, the brand pledged to cover the cost of permits that children have already obtained. To receive a reimbursement, a parent must upload an image of the child’s fine along with a description written in the child’s words of what having the lemonade stand means to him or her.

The reimbursement is for fines handed out in either 2017 or 2018. Of course, the company isn’t actually providing any legal counsel or services for would be young entrepreneurs.

For future Legal-Ade, Country Time promised to donate $1 for every retweet up to $500,000, and Twitter users are working hard to get the retweets to that point. So far, the original announcement received over 93,000 retweets.

After such an overwhelming response, the company invited people to share their own family’s lemonade stands and stories to receive a coupon for $3 off of a Country Time lemonade product. Save lemonade stands. That’s something nearly everybody can unite behind.