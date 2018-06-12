Kyle Richards Shows Off Fit Legs On Instagram While Rocking Dress With Thigh High Slit

While she’s been incredibly busy promoting her new show, American Woman, Kyle Richards has still been keeping active on her Instagram account in her spare time. As the Inquisitr reported, her new Paramount show is loosely based on her own upbringing as it focuses on the challenges that a single mom faces while raising her two children. The first season will be 12 episodes long and 30 minutes each.

And while she had some downtime, Kylie Richards shared a new post to her Instagram account yesterday. In the short video, Richards can be seen posing in a beautiful yellow and floral dress. The mother of four wears her long, black hair down and looks beautiful with a fresh face of makeup. In the short boomerang, Richards opens the slit on the side of her dress, exposing her toned thigh for all her followers to see. It also helps that she’s wearing a pair of strappy summer heels that really accentuate her leg muscles.

Apparently, she and Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel, shot a promo for Disney’s The Incredibles, which hits theaters on June 15. And while some fans commented on the post, letting Richards know that they can’t wait to see the upcoming film, most fans were quick to comment on the reality star’s beauty and fit body, especially after giving birth to four children.

“You are literally goals! you look amazing as always. Sending love from Australia.”

“You look incredible! The hair, the smile, and the confidence! You have taken 10 years off! So happy for you! You look so great,” another fan gushed.

Within just one day of being posted, Richards’ video has already earned her upwards of 540,000 views as well as 400 plus comments.

The 49-year-old also made recent headlines when she didn’t attend the wedding of her nephew, Barron Hilton, in St. Bart’s. As the Inquisitr reported, many thought that Kyle was not invited to the wedding due to an ongoing feud with sister Kathy Hilton. But Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, set the record straight, saying that Kyle wasn’t snubbed from a wedding invite, she is just really busy promoting her new show.

“I would like to be very clear!! My sister Kyle, her husband Maurice, and ALL OF her children were invited to be apart of this beautiful celebration. Nobody was excluded.”

Kim also dished that she is sick of all the ongoing rumors of a family feud and she wishes that people would just stop making baseless assumptions. She also noted that Kyle and her family were missed at Barron’s wedding.

American Woman is currently airing on Paramount.