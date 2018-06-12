‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Joins A New Show: ‘It’s Going To Be So Much Fun!’

Is she saying goodbye to 'Teen Mom OG'?

Catelynn Lowell has confirmed her upcoming role on a new show.

Following months of divorce rumors and struggles with her mental health, the Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram page and confirmed to her fans and followers that she was set to start filming on a new series during an upcoming trip to New York City.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” she teased, according to a report from Radar Online on June 12. “Also a good experience to educate people.”

In posts shared later, Lowell revealed that the show she was filming was ABC’s What Would You Do?, a hidden camera series where people are confronted with situations and either ignore them or intervene.

According to Radar Online, Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, did not travel to the Big Apple with her, which will surely add fuel to the ongoing rumors regarding potential tension between them. As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, Lowell sparked rumors of a potentially impending divorce from Baltierra earlier this year when she suddenly changed her last name on Instagram from “Baltierra” back to “Lowell.”

Around the same time that Lowell changed her last name on social media, her husband shared a number of cryptic posts in which he was seen speaking about leaving “that broad” and hinted at a breakup.

After facing several weeks of divorce rumors, Catelynn Lowell changed her Instagram last name back to “Baltierra” and spoke to Us Weekly about her marriage.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life,” she explained last month. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise well know, Lowell and Baltierra have been dating ever since fans first met them nearly 10 years ago on 16 & Pregnant and got married in August 2015 after welcoming their second child, daughter Novalee Reign. The couple also welcomed older daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption, in 2009.

During the most recently aired season of Teen Mom OG, Season 7, Lowell and Baltierra were seen discussing the idea of expanding their family before it was revealed that Lowell was pregnant with her third child. Sadly, just a short time later, Lowell suffered a miscarriage and began to experience suicidal thoughts, which she has since treated in rehab.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year.