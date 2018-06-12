Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring From Pete Davidson Reportedly Cost Almost $100k, Claims ‘TMZ’

See Ariana's huge custom diamond ring 'TMZ' is claiming cost Pete close to $100,000.

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson shocked the world yesterday (June 12) after news of their sudden engagement broke, but while popping the question may have seemed pretty fast (the couple have only been dating a matter of weeks) TMZ is reporting that Pete took his time when it came to choosing a ring for his betrothed, allegedly waiting two weeks for a custom design to be made.

The outlet shared a close-up look at Grande’s engagement ring one day after the news broke, claiming that the huge diamond ring cost the Saturday Night Live comedian pretty close to $100,000 and was also designed especially for Ariana.

A video of the ring published by the site shows the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s new jewelry appears to be a tear-shaped diamond in a halo setting with several other diamonds flanking the center stone. TMZ described the main diamond as a “VVS1 clarity diamond.”

According to ELLE, the teardrop shape may be a nod to the singer’s emotional new single “No Tears Left To Cry.” BBC reported in April that the song alludes to picking up the pieces following the tragic bombing at Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, last June which left 22 people dead.

A number of other sparkling diamonds can also be seen across the band of the platinum engagement ring in the first look video, which is thought to have cost Pete $93,000.

According to TMZ, Pete had the design made especially for his bride and it took around two weeks to complete, meaning the comedian had the idea to propose to Ariana just a couple of weeks after they began dating.

Sources alleged that Davidson picked up the stunning diamond engagement ring sometime last in May after commissioning it from jeweler Greg Yuna, who also goes by the name Mr. Flawless, who is based in New York where the comedian spends much of his time for Saturday Night Live.

Daily Mail published exclusive photos of Grande rocking her stunning engagement ring during a recent trip to Disneyland. As Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana and Pete headed to the theme park to celebrate their engagement shortly after the big news broke on June 11.

Though the couple hasn’t yet confirmed exactly how long they’ve been engaged for, Inquisitr revealed that Ariana may, in fact, have been wearing the ring for a short while now.

Grande appeared to be wearing her reported $93,000 ring during an appearance at Wango Tango in Los Angeles.

Ariana performed at the festival on June 2 and had the huge ring on her finger while posing with fans and being interview backstage, suggesting Grande and Davidson may already have been engaged for almost two weeks before the big news broke.

Ariana also appeared to be wearing the pretty huge diamond ring on her finger in a sweet family photo her brother Frankie Grande shared to Instagram on June 11.