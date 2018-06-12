Beyonce Strips Off Clothes To Dip In The Ocean, Lounges In Bed Nude In Shots To Promote Summer Tour With Jay Z

The couple is giving fans an intimate glimpse of their relationship during the On The Run II summer tour.

Beyonce got plenty of publicity last weekend when a leaked picture showed her donning a thong and lounging in bed with Jay Z, and now there are even more racy shots to help bring attention to the couple’s joint summer tour.

The first picture, which hit the internet over the weekend, showed Beyonce lounging in bed and reading a newspaper while Jay Z puffed on a cigar. Now, Harpers Bazaar notes there are even more — and even more scandalous — shots including one showing Beyonce stripping off her clothes to take a dip in the ocean. These shots include Beyonce and Jay Z cuddling in bed nude (though strategically covered) and a grainy shot of Beyonce stripping down on the beach as she stepped into the ocean.

The pictures are meant to offer fans an intimate glimpse of their private lives, the publication noted. These shots were apparently used as promotional material at the concerts, and fans have been sharing them with the internet.

“Last week, when the series of shows kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, fans were over the moon to find the Carters had included footage of their twins, Rumi and Sir, daughter Blue Ivy, and possible videos of their vow renewals,” the report noted. “But the couple shared even more intimate images for their On the Run Tour Book, which some lucky fans were able to acquire at the concerts. The booklets include photos of Beyoncé and JAY-Z stripped down in bed.”

As Billboard noted, both Beyonce and Jay Z have become increasingly open about their private life, including the struggles of their relationship. Both of them have spoken about working through infidelities and trust issues, which were also on display at the original On The Run tour in 2014.

That tour kicked off a few months after the infamous fight between Solange Knowles and Jay Z at the Met Gala, which was reportedly sparked by Jay Z’s flirting with another woman. The tour was surrounded by allegations of cheating from Jay Z and rumors that the couple was headed for a split, though they ultimately ended up finishing out the tour and then renewing their wedding vows in Italy.

The couple seems to be on much more solid footing now, with three children together and a second joint tour just kicking off. Beyonce has often given fans an intimate glimpse of the relationship, sharing throwback pictures on her social media pages.

More of the intimate pictures from Beyonce and Jay Z can be seen here, but be warned that some of the images are NSFW.