White House Prepared Movie Trailer Mockup For North Korea Summit, Trump & Kim Star As Heroes

The Singapore summit was truly historic in more ways than one.

The White House was being panned for making hasty preparations for one of the most historic summits between the sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea, but it seems Donald Trump’s administration put more planning into it than people are giving them credit for. Preparations included the creation of a Hollywood-style trailer of a fake movie featuring Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un as saviors who bring peace to the world.

As Gizmodo reports, during the 40-minute one-on-one meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un, the U.S. president showed his counterpart the movie trailer on his iPad. The video begins akin to a real movie trailer, furnished with the name of a production company called “Destiny Pictures,” which, also, is fake. The trailer was then shown to reporters shortly before Trump took to the stage to address them.

It is probably the first time that a global superpower like the United States has made a fake movie trailer to try and impress an adversary, and thereby convince the pariah nation to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

“Seven billion people inhabit planet Earth. Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact,” the trailer begins. “And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.”

“Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un…. in a meeting to remake history. To shine in the sun. One moment, one choice, what if? The future remains to be written.”

Donald Trump made a bizarre movie trailer for Kim Jong Un, and you can watch it here https://t.co/hChoupcLuu pic.twitter.com/RlcQTqSTOw — UPROXX (@UPROXX) June 12, 2018

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un marked a historic occasion as it was the first time that the North Korean leader left his country to meet an international counterpart since taking power in 2011. Moreover, Trump has stressed that Kim Jong-un has been convinced to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but security experts have expressed doubts over the “vague” joint document signed by both leaders.

“Reaffirming the April 27, 2018, Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the document read, as noted by the Daily Beast.

As several observers concluded, the language does not necessitate that North Korea denuclearize the peninsula within a stipulated time period, but only that it will start to “work” toward it. Moreover, the U.S. seems to have made broad concessions about stopping its military operations in South Korea — something which is being seen as a victory for the North Korean regime.

Having said that, Trump at least enjoyed seeing himself star alongside Kim Jong-un in a fake movie trailer which could well turn out be the biggest bromance blockbuster of our century.