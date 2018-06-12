‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, June 12: Nick & Victor Tear Each Other Apart In Custody Battle

A surprise witness could spell doom for Nick's keeping custody of Christian.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 12 reveals a family nearly torn apart over a vicious custody battle. Plus, two great lawyers battle it out in an intense fight for their clients.

Before the arbitration, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) lawyer Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) advised Nick to express his honest feelings about how much he loves being a dad. As for Victor (Eric Braeden), he lets Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) know he expects nothing less than victory.

Arbitration turned into a massive battle between Victor and Nick. First off Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) missed the mediation because of an MS flare-up, which immediately sent Nick into accusation mode. Then, Sharon (Sharon Case) interrupted the mediator to plead for Nick and Victor to work the situation out on their own.

Both men decline Sharon’s fairly reasonable request in part because Nick isn’t willing to give Victor even the smallest right to Christian, and Victor wants full custody. They’re at an impasse.

That set the stage for Michael to paint Victor as a doting family man who is a pillar of Genoa City (on what planet?). Victor only cares for his family and deserves full custody of his grandson even though he’s elderly and recovering from a stroke. Michael also goes into Christian’s paternity test, which proves Adam is his biological father.

Who’s ready for Brittany’s return to Genoa City? ????????‍♂️ #YR Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/aEJtPYBTGi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 12, 2018

However, Brittany pointed out that Victor’s children were raised by nannies and their mother while he was often an absent father. Then, she brought up the detail that both Adam and Sage wanted Nick to raise their son. Plus, Nick is the only dad Christian has ever known (mostly). She even brought up the fact that Sharon raised Christian for the first year of his life.

Ultimately, Michael got Nick to lie and agree that Victor has a good relationship with his other children — Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t trust him, Abby (Melissa Ordway) just wants his attention, and he caused Adam’s death. Then, Michael accused Nick of using Christian to punish Victor, which ended in Nick getting a warning.

During a break, Victor pushed Michael to do what had to be done, so he came back in and shocked everybody by calling a surprise witness — Sharon.

At the Dive Bar, Arturo (Jason Canela) lets Abby (Melissa Ordway) know about a recent string of bad luck that included being pulled over by the cops, and Summer (Hunter King) came over to clear things up with Abby. Summer told her aunt that she didn’t realize Arturo and Abby had a “thing” and that her flirting had been just good fun. Ultimately, she gave Abby the advice to provide Arturo a second chance. Instead, Abby gave him a couple of minutes and the news that Victor, not life, was the reason for his bad luck.

Speaking of Summer and advice, she managed to give Jack (Peter Bergman) some too. At one time he believed Summer to be his daughter, but in the end, she turned out to be Nick’s. She’s played musical fathers before, and she told Jack to take a page out of her book and find himself on a journey to a faraway place (or Atlanta) asap.

