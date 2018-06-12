NFL Player Clay Harbor Suffers A Game-Changing Injury On ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin’s Football Date

The NFL free agent thanks 'Bachelorette' fans for their support as he sits out the rest of the season.

Two Bachelorette suitors took a beating on the latest episode of ABC dating show, but one of them plans to turn it into a positive experience. On Episode 3 of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, David Ravitz fell out of a bunk bed and smashed his face, and real-life NFL tight end Clay Harbor suffered a serious wrist injury during a football-themed group date called the Becca Bowl.

Harbor tried to poke fun at his bad luck, saying, “I got injured playing football on The Bachelorette. That’s pretty funny.” But in the end, the Missouri State alum’s wrist required surgery, so now he is out for the rest of Becca’s Bachelorette season.

Football dates are nothing new on The Bachelorette, especially with suitors who are real football players. During JoJo Fletcher’s season of the show, her final guy, former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers, played two-hand touch during a date at the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium. But for some reason, Becca Kufrin’s guys played full-contact football—without proper helmets.

Clay Harbor played quarterback on the group date and even scored the final touchdown of the game, but somewhere along the line, he fell on his wrist. After a trip to the hospital, Clay made a cameo at end of Becca Kufrin’s group date with his arm in a sling and revealed that he was not doing so great. Harbor told Kufrin that he needed to follow up with an orthopedic surgeon and that the injury was more serious than he originally thought.

The Bachelorette star gave Clay Harbor the group date rose (and a serious makeout session), but in the end, he decided to follow his career path instead of his heart. Because he knew he needed surgery, Clay told Becca he didn’t want to jeopardize his football future and needed to go let his wrist heal instead of continuing on the dream dates on The Bachelorette. Becca was understandably crushed.

According to The Ringer, Clay Harbor played for the Detroit Lions two years ago and spent all of last season on the New Orleans Saints’ reserve list due to an injury. He was also a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots. Now, with a reality TV football injury for the record books, Clay Harbor may have some explaining to do to as NFL draft season approaches.

After his unfortunate injury on The Bachelorette, Clay Harbor took to Twitter to update fans on his wrist situation. Clay also revealed that the choice to leave Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season was the “hardest” decision he has ever had to make.

“I don’t regret my decision to come on and would gladly give my wrist for a chance at love,” Clay wrote.

I want to thank everyone for the love and support! Definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made but I believe everything happens for a reason. I am working hard to get back on the field and turn this negative into a positive. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

I have to thank the whole @BacheloretteABC family for an amazing experience in hindsight I don’t regret my decision to come on and would gladly give my wrist for a chance at love. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

That being said the show was filmed months ago and after a tough rehab I am finally ready to play some football. I look forward to finding a team and seeing you all on NFL Sunday’s. Thanks for all thoughts and prayers! — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

