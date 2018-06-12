‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed. June 13: Thorne Moves In On Katie, Emma Meets Xander, Bill Not Done

Thorne's timing couldn't have been better.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 13 reveal that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is not one for letting any chance slip through his fingers as far as the beautiful Katie (Heather Tom) is concerned. Katie and Wyatt’s relationship is not on solid ground, and it seems as if the younger Forrester brother knows that he needs to make his move now. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Thorne will target Katie where she is at her most vulnerable, her son.

Soap Central states that “Thorne spends time with Katie and Will and raises Katie’s spirits.” Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that not only will he spend time, but he will play, chat and bond. B&B fans know that Katie loves her son. By focusing his attention on little Will, Thorne is guaranteeing that Katie’s focus will be on him. If Wyatt does not catch a wake-up, he may be outsmarted by the dashing Forrester.

Bill (Don Diamont) is definitely not over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Just because she, Liam (Scott Clifton) and even his henchman Justin (Aaron D. Spears) have warned him to stay clear, it doesn’t mean that he will heed their good advice. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, tease that he will make another move for the lady of his dreams. Having no regard for his son’s feelings, Bill is determined to prove that he is the better man for Steffy and her daughter.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill is going to war and that he has a few tricks up his sleeve. However, this time Liam is prepared for his dad’s cruel and twisted plots. Liam is sick of his father ruining his life and he is ready for anything that his father may throw his way.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) arrived in LA this week, and after facing a multitude of questions from his uncle, he was allowed to stay. Xander hails from the UK, with a sexy accent to boot. The sizzling summer romance is about to heat up when Emma and Xander meet on Wednesday, June 13.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that “Xander is blown away when he first meets Emma.” It seems as if it might just be love at first sight for the Brit. Tune in for sneaky glances and shy smiles every weekday on CBS’ Bold and the Beautiful, then check back here for your latest spoilers, updates, and news.