Tom Brady Rocks ‘I Love Gisele’ T-Shirt In New Snap

Tom Brady has nothing but love for his supermodel wife, Gisele.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the couple attended the famed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” event, aka the Met Gala together. On the ride over, Gisele gave fans a sneak peak of herself and hubby Tom Brady prior to walking the red carpet, with an adorable video on her Instagram story, showing fans how “cute” Brady looked.

“Do you want to see my cute date? There he is. What a cutie. Isn’t he a cute guys? Seriously.”

In turn, Tom could be seen blushing and telling his wife to stop filming in the sweet yet flirty video. And recently, Tom took the opportunity to gush over his wife on his popular Instagram account. In a post from earlier today, the couple can be seen standing together with huge smiles on both of their faces.

Gisele wears her hair down and curly as she rocks a pair of skinny jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. Brady, on the other hand, looks incredibly handsome in bright pink shorts along with an adorable “I heart Gisele” v-neck t-shirt. In the image, Gisele playfully points to the shirt that dons her name. Turns out, it’s actually Valentine’s Day in Gisele’s native country of Brazil. Hence, the cute post and shirt.

It should come as no shock that both fans of the New England Patriots star, as well as fans of the supermodel, immediately commented on the cute snapshot, giving it over 135,000 likes as well as 1,600 comments within just seven hours of being posted. Most fans gushed over how cute and in love the couple appear to be while others simply couldn’t get over how good looking the couple is.

“Lame! But awesome! You two will be the cute old couple that holds hands in 50 years.”

“I love them,” another fan wrote.

“Show your love and represent your wife adorably sexy,” one more fan wrote.

It’s clear to see that the couple are a perfect fit for one another. Despite their jam-packed schedules, they still make time for each other, which helps to balance things out. Good Housekeeping shares that couple makes it work by being supportive of each other with Tom attending red carpet events with Gisele and Gisele playing cheerleader at Tom’s football games. And when they met, it was pretty much love at first sight.

“The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen,'” Gisele said of the couple’s first meeting.

How sweet!