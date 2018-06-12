‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Is Leaving The U.S. Air Force After Announcing Baby News

Javi Marroquin made a big announcement on Twitter this week.

The Teen Mom franchise is about to lose its only active member of the U.S. Military.

On June 11, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that after serving with the U.S. Air Force for the past several years, Javi Marroquin has announced that he is not planning to reenlist when his current service ends. Instead, the Teen Mom 2 star is ready to put his focus on his future career and growing family with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“I am (still in the military) but unfortunately my time is soon coming to an end so I will be transitioning out and look forward to a new career,” he wrote.

“I could re-enlist right now if I wanted to, but my family is more important,” he added.

According to The Ashley, Marroquin graduated from Air Force training in 2013 and embarked on six-month deployment in Qatar at the end of 2015.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Marroquin returned to Delaware in August 2016 and was immediately faced with having to move out of his former home after Kailyn Lowry decided to call it quits on their marriage and move on with another man. Nearly one year later, Marroquin also moved on and did so with his current girlfriend Comeau.

In July of last year, Javi Marroquin went public with girlfriend Lauren Comeau after spending time with one another at the wedding of a mutual friend. Then, just weeks later, as he openly flirted with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus on Twitter, their breakup was announced.

Although fans believed Marroquin and Comeau were over for good, especially after he began dating DeJesus and quickly became serious about their relationship, they ultimately reconciled earlier this year and confirmed Comeau was expecting just two months later.

Excited about this journey with you @lauren3elizabeth A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Comeau’s pregnancy announcement, it does not appear that he cheated on DeJesus with her earlier this year before their February breakup and when it comes to his short-lived attempt at a reunion with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, that happened prior to his reconciliation with Comeau.

Marroquin’s new baby will be the second child for the longtime reality star, who shares one son, four-year-old Lincoln, with ex-wife Lowry, and the first for Comeau, who has no other children.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his growing family with Lauren Comeau, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.