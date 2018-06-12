‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Star Says Donald Trump Can’t Watch, But ‘Anybody Else’ Can

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently a huge hit on Broadway, and as far as Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione Granger, is concerned, everyone is welcome to watch. Everyone, that is, except President Donald Trump.

According to Variety, Dumezweni made the comments on Sunday night, as she was asked on the Tony Awards red carpet if the president, whom many fans of the Harry Potter series have compared to the villainous character Lord Voldemort, should see the play.

“No,” said Dumezweni, keeping her answer short and to the point. “Anybody else, yes.”

While Harry Potter and the Cursed Child does not have any ostensible political message, as Variety pointed out, Dumezweni made her remarks about Trump while talking about how many people relate to the series because they see parallels between J.K. Rowling’s fictional creation and the real-life political climate in the United States and other parts of the world.

“We all as human beings are fighting to be connected. If you’re not seen and not heard, that’s where dangerous stuff happens,” said Dumezweni, as quoted by The Muse.

“That’s where people under the radar do very cruel things. And that’s what this play is about. It’s about bringing things into the light, letting your light shine. This is what J.K.’s always been about: Letting your darkness into the light.”

The supposed similarities between Lord Voldemort and Donald Trump were first brought up in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election in 2016, as many social media users made the comparison on various platforms, according to the Daily Mail. Later on, Harry Potter author Rowling commented that Voldemort was “nowhere near as bad” as Trump when the latter proposed a travel ban on individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries in 2017.

Likewise, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the series’ film adaptations, agreed with Rowling’s comparison, and suggested that Trump “might not be as ideologically pure” as Voldemort, as he is “more of an opportunist.”

Set almost two decades after the events of the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Cursed Child features an adult Harry Potter as an employee at the Ministry of Magic, and youngest son Albus, who is preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps and study at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. According to The Mary Sue, the play won six out of its 10 nominations at this year’s Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Play award.