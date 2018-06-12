WWE Rumors: Big Rumored Return For ‘Money In The Bank’ Already Shot Down, According To Wrestling Inc

The card for "Money in the Bank" is already huge, but one former superstar was rumored to make his big return.

On Sunday, WWE will have dozens of superstars hit the ring and take part in matches for the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view. 10 matches are confirmed for the card and two of them have eight superstars each, but there’s always room for more. A rumor started circulating this week that a former superstar would make his return at the PPV, but a rumor killer has already come forward to shoot down any hopes of James Ellsworth’s WWE comeback.

Last year, James Ellsworth played a huge part in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when he helped Carmella win the first ever Women’s MITB Ladder Match. The finish of that match was heavily criticized as it was billed as women taking the spotlight, but a male superstar interfered to help determine the outcome.

A few months later, Ellsworth was released by WWE and he has since made his return to the independent scene. Earlier this week, PW Insider reported, by way of Wrestling Inc., that Ellsworth was rumored to show up at Sunday’s Money in the Bank and make his WWE return.

That would make some sense as Carmella, his storyline girlfriend is defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. The door was open for Ellsworth to return and the stage was perfectly set up, but it appears that it isn’t meant to be.

WWE

After a few days of rumors floating around that Ellsworth would be at the event on Sunday, it now seems as if it was all for nothing. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that he most definitely will not be in attendance at Money in the Bank and that he is scheduled for numerous other things this weekend.

On Tuesday, Ellsworth revealed on his Twitter account that he will actually be in China on Sunday as he will be involved with Middle Kingdom Wrestling. He’s actually going to defend his Intergender Title in a Fatal 4-Way including Tyra Russamee, Ferguson, and one yet-to-be-named opponent.

China this week people pic.twitter.com/K5QqhO3wLS — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 11, 2018

On top of that, James Ellsworth is appearing at a meet-and-greet for MKW on Saturday which has him even busier.

Next weekend is going to be action packed in #Harbin China. Everything from Coszone Convention, to an #MKW Meet & Greet on Saturday June 16th, followed by the must see event "Eyes On The Prize" Sunday June 17th!! These events you don't want to miss!! pic.twitter.com/oVCeZ8rqbV — MKWchina (@MKWwrestling) June 8, 2018

With all of that on his plate, it looks like all the talk and discussion of James Ellsworth returning to WWE is nothing but rumor and speculation. He had a good run for a few years in WWE and he was involved in a number of big storylines, but all things end up coming to an end. On Sunday, a number of current superstars will put everything on the line at Money in the Bank, but Ellsworth is not going to be one of them.