‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Movie Used Three Voices For Freddie Mercury, And Queen Hits Top Of Billboard Charts

Though Dexter Fletcher finished the project, Bryan Singer will be the credited director of 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

More details about the Queen biopic movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, have been released, including who voiced Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury. Ever since the movie’s trailer dropped last May, Queen fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Bohemian Rhapsody. Some were skeptical before the trailer was released, but Rami Malek as the late Freddie Mercury seems to have won most fans over. As IMDb describes, the film chronicles Queen’s meteoric rise leading up to their iconic performance at Live Aid 1985.

As the Inquisitr reported, some controversy surrounded the Queen movie when director Bryan Singer left the project due to multiple rumored reasons—including on-set clashes with Rami Malek, and as Collider documents, the director was removed when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and past allegations against Bryan were revived—and Dexter Fletcher was brought in to finish directing the film. All of that aside, Bryan Singer will be the credited director for the Queen movie.

Dexter Fletcher had stated before that he didn’t come in to get a credit and just wanted to see the project completed. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, as documented by Collider, producer Graham King gave the announcement.

“Bryan Singer is the credited director of the film. Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on. He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to…It wasn’t about reinventing the wheel. We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box. [Fletcher] did us a real favor.” 20th Century Fox

Former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was known as one of the greatest vocalists and entertainers to ever take a stage. In addition to having the gift of the intriguing physical phenomenon called subharmonics, his incredible range was from bass low F to soprano high F. Where Malek can be seen in the trailer duplicating Freddie’s charisma, recreating the late Queen singer’s voice wasn’t as straightforward. As the Collider article revealed, the legend’s voice was performed by Rami Malek, soundalike Marc Martel, and Freddie Mercury himself.

The trailer for the film did more than just get fans excited about the movie, it provoked many to purchase some tracks of Queen’s music. As Billboard reported, three of Queen’s songs, all of which were featured in the trailer, occupied the Billboard’s Top 20 Hot Rock Songs on the June 2 charts: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and “We Will Rock You.” This isn’t the first time a movie has introduced Queen’s music to a new audience and revived longtime listeners’ fandom. When “Bohemian Rhapsody” was featured in the famed Wayne’s World scene, the song shot to No. 10 in the pop charts, as documented by the Los Angeles Times.

The Queen and Freddie Mercury movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, is set to be released on November 2, 2018.