New Reports Show That Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Made Over $80 Million Last Year

Despite the fact that Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are technically “unpaid” advisors at the White House, they’re still rolling in the dough from “side gigs.”

According to the New York Times, the couple had a busy 2017, making an “extraordinary number” of investment deals and trades with the companies that they both used to run. USA Today shares that both Ivanka and Jared hit it big this year, with each racking in a solid amount of money and upwards of $80 million combined.

But Time reports that the $80 million figure is “just a range” as it’s impossible to calculate the real total as only ranges like “$100,000 to $1,000,000” are required when filing the papers. This means that the couple actually could have made up to $222 million last year.

According to the docs, Ivanka Trump made around $12 million last year, including $3.9 million from Washington’s DC’s Trump International Hotel as well as about $2 million in both salary and severance from working at the Trump Organization. NPR also shares that Trump made around $5 million from the trust that controls her clothing brand. She also pocketed $289,300 as an advance for her book, “Women Who Work.”

Kushner also did very well for himself, netting at least $69 million, mostly from his family’s real estate empire. The family’s rental properties in areas like New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio, and Connecticut amassed millions. Kushner also made investments in Brooklyn Beer and a few restaurants in Las Vegas, per NPR.

The New York Times states that Trump and Kushner’s various vehicles and trusts bought and sold as much as $147 million in real estate and other assets in 2017. In fact, the disclosures show that both Trump and Kushner have held positions in over 200 companies and organizations, a pretty staggering number.

Abbe Lowell currently serves as the ethic’s advisor for the couple. Since their 2017 earnings were released by the White House, Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for the advisor, has made it clear that the couple is playing by the rules.

“Since joining the administration, Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump have complied with the rules and restrictions as set out by the Office of Government Ethics. As to the current filing which OGE also reviews, their net worth remains largely the same, with changes reflecting more the way the form requires disclosure than any substantial difference in assets or liabilities,” he said in a statement.

So what, in total, is the couple worth? Time says that it’s hard to pinpoint the couple’s exact net worth because of all of their real estate and investment holdings. But many believe that Ivanka is worth somewhere around $300 million while Kushner could be worth around $800 million. If those figures are accurate, then the couple together are actually billionaires. That’s pretty wild!