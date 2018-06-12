‘Outlander’ Stars Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Coming To NY Comic Con

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are heading to New York Comic Con for the first time ever. The actors have delighted fans by announcing they’ll be participating in a panel at the NY convention this year.

According to a June 12 report by Deadline, Outlander fans in New York will be getting a big surprise this fall. Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Randell-Fraser, and Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser on the show will take the stage at the east coast Comic Con for the first time in October.

While Balfe and Heughan will not be joined by Outlander executive producer, Ronald D. Moore, they will take the stage with co-stars Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna on the show, as well as Richard Rankin, who portrays Roger.

The Outlander cast is currently busy filming Season 4 of the show and it seems that the gang won’t be able to make it to San Diego Comic Con, where they have thrilled fans for years with their panels.

As many Outlander viewers already know, Season 4 of the Starz drama is based off of the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon’s book series. The novel, titled Drums of Autumn, will feature Claire and Jamie Fraser as they land on American soil for the first time and attempt to build a life in the colonies just as the country is taking shape.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Outlander fans can expect to seem some very big moments from the book series when Season 4 debuts this fall. The upcoming episodes will likely feature some of the most memorable moments from the novel, including many interactions with Native Americans, a dangerous fight with a bear, and the huge reunion that fans have been waiting for with the couple’s daughter, Brianna.

The Inquisitr also reports that Outlander has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Starz, which means that there is much more drama head for fans to look forward to. Since viewers know that there is at least three more seasons of the fan-favorite series ahead, it seems that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan may have many more years of fan interactions at Comic Con both in New York and San Diego ahead of them.

Although an official release date has yet to be given for Outlander Season 4, the network has confirmed that the brand new episodes will begin airing sometime in November 2018, and has already revealed a few teaser trailers and clips.