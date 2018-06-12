NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Announce Free Agency Plans On Wednesday, Reports ‘Basketball Society’

Rumors of James' potential exodus from Cleveland have kicked into overdrive since the Cavaliers were swept last week by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Eight years ago, LeBron James publicized his free agency plans through a TV special called The Decision, controversially announcing that he was joining the Miami Heat. While he might not be announcing these plans in a similarly splashy manner during this current NBA offseason, a recent report suggests that it won’t be long before James divulges his plans and lets Cleveland Cavaliers officials know if he’s taking his talents elsewhere or not.

Writing for Basketball Society, Brandon Robinson cited an unnamed source supposedly familiar with James’ “thinking,” and reported on Monday that the 33-year-old superstar will be letting the Cavs know on Wednesday if he’s staying with the team or testing the free agency waters. Robinson did not offer any more details about what his source told him, but King James Gospel opined that the rumor, while a bit unexpected, still “makes sense,” as LeBron has up until June 29 to opt into the final year of his current contract with Cleveland.

Commenting further on the rumor of LeBron James’ upcoming free agency decision, King James Gospel added that June 21, which is when this year’s NBA Draft will be taking place, could be another pivotal date, as James didn’t inform either the Cavaliers or the Heat that he was planning to leave the team before the 2010 and 2014 drafts took place, respectively. The publication added that most people were expecting James to meet with the teams most interested in his services before making a decision on whether to stay with the Cavs or sign with another team.

???? NBA rumors: LeBron James back to Miami? Heat's Dwyane Wade says free-agency pick will be about lifestyle (https://t.co/R3EK2NK1L9)https://t.co/8frpvlwKgy — NSC NBA (@NSC_NBA) June 12, 2018

Although rumors of LeBron James leaving the Cavaliers via free agency had been swirling even before the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, reports of his potential exodus from Cleveland have kicked into overdrive since then. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one such rumor suggested that LeBron had enrolled his sons in Los Angeles-area schools for the 2018-19 academic year, lending credence to the oft-repeated speculation that he might be most interested in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming season.

Other reports have pointed to teams such as the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers being top contenders in what might turn out to be a fierce bidding war for LeBron James in free agency. However, there might also be some “dark horses” in the mix, such as the San Antonio Spurs, as the New York Times had reported last week that the team’s head coach, Gregg Popovich, might be willing to “force his way into the conversation” and try to convince James to play for his team of perennial contenders.