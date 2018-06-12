‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Takes Ciara To The Creepy Cabin Of Death

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that Ben Weston is going to return to a place that holds a lot of very bad memories for him, and this time he’ll be looking to do the right thing.

According to a June 12 report by Soap Hub, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be frantic to get Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) the help she needs after he stumbles upon her lying by the side of the road unconscious following a motorcycle crash. Ben will have no way of calling for help, and will be in a very secluded area. This means he’ll have to improvise and take Ciara to the only place he knows, the cabin where he once held Abigail Deveraux (Then Kate Mansi) prisoner.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Ben had snapped and started a shocking killing spree in Salem. He killed Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton, who was eventually brought back to life thanks to Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. Once his then-fiance, Abigail, figure out that he was the killer he kidnapped her as she was nine months pregnant and took her to the secluded cabin in the woods. When Abby began to go into labor he found a midwife, who safely delivered the child.

However, Ben couldn’t let the woman go because she knew too much. So, he was forced to shoot her. Once he realized that he had no other choice, he decided that he would take the baby and leave Abby to die. He chained Abigail to the bed in the cabin, and lit the entire thing on fire. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was also there as he had rushed in to save Abby, but also found himself chained to the bed. Thankfully they got out of the dangerous situation and eventually got their child back.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben shows up on Will's doorstep to make amends.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/avCoU7h3oU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 7, 2018

As Days of our Lives fans know, Ben Weston was arrested and has been spending his days in a mental institution. However, Ben was recently released from the facility after being medically cleared. He had only just started roaming the streets of Salem again when Chad ordered him to leave town and stay away. On his way out of Salem he found Ciara, and knew he needed to help her.

Once Ben returns to the cabin he will likely remember all of the terrible things he did there, as well as everything leading up to those moments. Ben could relapse and begin his reign of terror again, or push past the memories to help Ciara and try to redeem himself in some way. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ciara will be shocked to find Ben with her when she wakes up, but the pair may actually form a bond while he’s taking care of her.

