Pinkett speaks candidly about her own struggles.

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith thinks it’s about time for some real dialogue about mental health. Smith says at this time, people only seem to only address our personal mental health in a time of crisis, but it needs to be a daily concern.

PageSix says that recently, Jada has been more than frank, discussing personal issues like her hair loss, sex life, and marriage, and now she wants to open up about her own dark days. She explains awareness of how you are feeling can only help you as a person.

On Instagram, she posted about the recent loss of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain to suicide.

“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise.”

Smith, who is known for being matter-of-fact and forthright, admits that like everyone else, her heart can be fragile.

“We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony, it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise … often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

Jada Pinkett Smith explains that every decision we make on any given day contributes to the state of our mental health, and that’s why it’s critical to make valuable choices.

“What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on … either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace.”

Jada explains that many people may not understand the struggle, but she does, and she is grateful that she made her way through her own struggles.

“Many may not understand … but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through.”

US Magazine says that Jada hopes that more people really think about the level of despair that Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain must have been feeling to leave their children, their families, and their friends behind in an effort to escape the pain.

