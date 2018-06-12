Oprah Winfrey Spent The Day With Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland — Here’s How It Went

Oprah Winfrey first met Doria Ragland at the royal wedding.

On April 28, 2018, history was made when Oprah Winfrey — the woman, the mogul, the legend — met with Doria Ragland, better known as Meghan Markle’s mother.

According to the Daily Mail, Oprah Winfrey is now spilling all the details about their historic meeting.

The outlet confirms that, at first, the two met at Winfrey’s lavish California estate in Santa Barbara (which is said to be worth more than $80 million). She asked Ragland, who is a yoga instructor, to bring her yoga mat so they could practice together.

They then proceeded to eat a dessert made from fresh kumquats, picked fresh from Oprah Winfrey’s garden, after Ragland said she was a fan of the fruit.

All in all, the duo spent the rest of the afternoon “bonding” with one another.

Oprah spilled the beans at an event promoting her new TV series, Love Is, which will be featured on her eponymously-named network. However, Winfrey was quick to dismiss claims that the day of “bonding” with the Duchess of Sussex’s mother was to get an exclusive interview for the television show.

This claim by the multi-media mogul shoots down the previous claims made by — amongst other people — Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, who said that Doria was looking to “make a profit” off of the royal wedding and was going to start her cottage industry by giving an exclusive tell-all to Oprah Winfrey.

But Winfrey went into great detail explaining why this isn’t the case. Asked about the claim of Doria leaving her house “laden with gifts,” Winfrey quipped that the only gifts she left with were a bunch of kumquats from her tree.

Winfrey then joked that if the promise of kumquats was enough to guarantee an exclusive interview, she’d be “all in” for several other exclusive interviews.

But a source close to Oprah Winfrey alleges that this is her “M.O.” with people — that she lavishes them with things that they want, and then, that puts her in a position to ask for things like an exclusive interview.

The source went on to claim that this is just the first in a series of conversations that she has had — and will have — with the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, and she’s merely playing nice with Doria Ragland because she wants the “inside track.”

Ultimately, too, the source said that whether it’s for her television show, her network, or even for her self-titled magazine, Oprah Winfrey is a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to use all her wiles to get it.