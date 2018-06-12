Alec Baldwin Says He Would Win If He Ran For President Against Trump In 2020

"I would absolutely win. I one thousand percent would win.”

Alec Baldwin would “one thousand percent” beat Donald Trump if he ran against him for president in 2020, the actor told Howard Stern on Monday.

As Yahoo News reports, the 30 Rock star and frequent Donald Trump impersonator on Saturday Night Live stopped by the SiriusXM show to talk about this and that, and the subject of Trump came up. Baldwin has been unequivocal in his disdain for Trump, and he told Stern that he would blow Trump away at the polls if he ran against him as a Democrat in 2020.

“If I ran, I would win. I would absolutely win. I one thousand percent would win.”

But as it turns out, Baldwin won’t run for president in 2020. He would, he told Stern, but he’s got other commitments. Specifically, he hosts ABC’s “The Match Game”; he wants to spend time with his wife Hilaria and the four children they have together; and most importantly, Hilaria wouldn’t approve, he says.

But if he did run, it would be a blast, he says.

“It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as the old saying goes, but for Bladwin’s portrayal of Trump on SNL, which won him an Emmy, it’s anything but: Baldwin is clear that he portrays Trump from a place of disdain.

Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump hasn’t sat well with Trump himself, and in fact, as The New York Times reported at the time, in March the two men had something of a Twitter war. It all started with an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when Baldwin said that portraying Trump wasn’t as fun as it seems.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t.”

Trump responded that watching SNL was itself “agony,” in a tweet in which he misspelled Baldwin’s name, but then later deleted it and replaced it with the correct spelling.

“Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch.”

Baldwin then shot back with a serious of barbed tweets at the president, including one in which he (Baldwin) said he was looking forward to impersonating Trump during the inevitable impeachment hearings; another in which he joked that the Trump presidential library will include a “little black book” with the phone numbers of porn stars; and a third tweet asking Trump to tell Melania to stop asking him (Baldwin) for tickets to SNL.

Twitter wars aside, Baldwin made it clear to Stern that he hopes the Democrats get their act together before 2020.