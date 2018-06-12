‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Tease Reunion Project Set For Christmas

One Tree Hill fans are going crazy this week after some of the show’s stars posted photos together on social media and teased a new project that is seemingly going to be debuting around Christmas.

According to a June 11 report by Entertainment Weekly, One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina, Robert Buckley, who portrayed Clay Evans, and Antwon Tanner, who played the character of Skills Taylor are all back together again. The gang posted photos on their social media pages teasing a brand new project, but wouldn’t reveal anything more than using the hashtag #Christmas2018.

While One Tree Hill fans would love to see the show come back for a revival, or even a quick reunion or Christmas special, it seems that may not be the case. If OTH was to be relaunching in some way other stars such as Chad Michael Murray, who played the lead character of Lucas Scott, Bethany Joy Lenz, who portrayed Haley James-Scott, James Lafferty, who played Nathan Scott, Sofia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, and more would seemingly be involved in the project.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons on the WB, which eventually became the CW. The show focused on Lucas Scott and his half-brother, Nathan, who were bitter enemies after their father abandoned Lucas and his mother to make a new life with Nathan and his mother. The two high school students were forced to go to school together, and eventually play on the same basketball team. Eventually, they became the best of friends and helped each other through all of life’s ups and downs.

#OneTreeHill stars post reunion photos from a new mystery project https://t.co/FqD5keBeGA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 12, 2018

The series had a huge fan following as the show shifted from a teen drama into young adult themed storylines with a big time jump. The characters dealt with hard-hitting issues such as death, drug addiction, violence, school shootings, murder, teen pregnancy, marriage troubles, health issues, and everything in between during the show’s nine-year run.

Fans have been asking for the series to return since it left the air back in 2012. As many One Tree Hill fans know, the series finale was nearly perfect and left many possibilities for the show to return. The series ended with a big flash forward scene that seemed to tie the whole show together and brought the characters full circle. Sadly, Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton were not apart of the series finale as they decided to leave the show before it was canceled.

Fans will now be keeping their eyes open for any exciting One Tree Hill reunion news and hints as Christmas draws nearer.