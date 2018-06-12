Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Figure On Holiday And Discusses That Versace Dress

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has a fantastic figure at age 53, and she’s not afraid to show it off.

Recently, Hurley donned a bevy of fun vacation looks ranging from bikinis to sexy coverups, according to a Daily Star report. Currently, The Royals star is staying at Tago Mago Island, which is near Ibiza. While on vacation, she’s sharing stunning pictures of the scenery, which she compliments with beautiful images of herself.

The actress, who dated Hugh Grant, also recently discussed a famously see-through Versace Dress she wore in 1994. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Hurley slipped on a smoking hot gown held together by safety pins when she accompanied Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. She instantly made history, and that dress garnered its own Wikipedia page.

She and Grant broke up in 2000 after 13 years together, and recently he married television producer Anna Eberstein with whom he shares three children. The mother of one said she and Grant have remained friends throughout all the years since their split.

Now, after nearly two and a half decades later, Hurley discussed how “the dress” happened. She said, “In retrospect, it’s an interesting feeling. A few years ago, I got a lot of calls wondering what I thought of the dress’ 20th birthday. I have to say, I hadn’t known it was the dress’ 20th birthday – that was news to me. I’m delighted a dress I wore might be something someone would think about, but it wasn’t really that big a deal to me at the time.”

She revealed she didn’t even get to keep the iconic black safety pin Versace gown heard ’round the world. The dress went back the very next day after she walked the red carpet at the movie premiere in it. However, she did get to keep other dresses designed for her by Versace.

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach designer also talked about returning to bikinis and summerwear after being covered up for the winter. Hurley gave some great advice to people who feel self-conscious at the beginning of a beach trip. She said, “I always say to people, before you go on holiday, get a bottle of self-action tanner and walk around your bathroom in your bikini for a bit and get used to it. Just try and remember that feeling at the end of the break where you don’t care anymore and you feel fine because we are fine, we’re all fine. Everybody’s fine and we just need to get over the self-consciousness.”

From the look of her recent vacation pictures, she seems to follow it to a T because there’s nothing at all self-conscious about her at age 53. The sexy actress feels comfortable in her own skin.