Domino’s Pizza Begins New Initiative To Fix Americas Potholes

National chain restaurant offers to fix major potholes in the continental United States for the sake of pizza.

Domino’s Pizza has taken on an initiative quite different from its normal task of delivering people a variety of pizzas and other foodstuffs by offering to repair potholes across the nation.

The new ‘”Paving for Pizza” initiative was announced on Monday, created and sponsored by the American pizza chain.

The plan for all of this is to help “smooth the ride home” for deliveries and take-out orders by making pothole repairs in towns nominated by their customers.

Customers can make a case to Domino’s as to why they feel as though the pothole they have nominated inhibits their drive significantly, and if the pizza giant deems it worthy, it will dispatch a truck to the location to fill the hole and then place a small Domino’s logo spray-painted on to the hole accompanied by the statement, “Oh Yes We Did.”

The corporation has extended their offer to include “cracks, bumps, and potholes,” basically anything that would hinder an individual’s drive.

Of course, the main reason behind Domino’s initiative is the preservation of pizza once it departs the restaurant, citing how easy it is for food to be completely ruined in a drive when you encounter problems with the road surface.

In a press release once the plan was announced, Russell Weiner, President of Domino’s USA, stated, “Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?”

“We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

So far, Domino’s has begun to make good on its promise of crowd-sourcing hazardous road issues that need to be addressed but haven’t by local government.

As reported by Fox News, the locations that have already benefited from the repairs include Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California, with Domino’s continuing to delegate new projects as days go on.

In the city of Milford, 40 potholes on 10 roads have already been repaired in 10 hours by only four crew members working under contract by the pizza chain.

Eric Norenberg, city manager of Milford, issued a personal statement on the city website about the tremendous help and how it will be greatly appreciated for a long time, saying, “Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city’s limited resources,”

Customers of the pizza chain who want to apply for the road repair services can come to their town on the company’s Paving for Pizza website. Then, according to the page, if chosen, they will “receive funds to help repair roads so pizzas make it home safely.”