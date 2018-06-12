‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix, See The Gorgeous Ladies’ Next Round

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are ready to rumble.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are ready for another round. Netflix has released the long-awaited first Season 2 trailer for GLOW, the streaming site’s original series about ’80s era female professional wrestlers. And Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” as the trailer’s soundtrack song is just the beginning of this wild retro ride. Based on this sneak peek first glance, the GLOW gals will deal with plenty of drama both in and out of the ring as they set out to produce a 20-episode season of their weekly women’s wrestling show.

According to Netflix’s teaser for GLOW, “the wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger” for Season 2. We can only assume the leg warmers are even warmer, too.

On the heels of the modern day #MeToo movement, the show-within-the-show on GLOW will tackle sexual harassment in its second season. Season 2 will also follow the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities who must deal with the sometimes unpleasant realities of their newfound fame. The GLOW trailer shows Zoya the Destroya (Alison Brie), Sheila the She-Wolf (Gayle Rankin), and the Welfare Queen (Kia Stevens) as they connect with their newfound and huge fan following.

Inspired by the popular 1980s women’s professional wrestling promotion, The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, GLOW takes viewers back to the real-life franchise’s late ’80s heyday with the story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an unemployed actress who tries for stardom one last time when she dives into the world of women’s professional wrestling. Ruth’s rival, Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), is a former soap star who left the business to have a baby and is back to make her mark. Washed up movie director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) helms the fictional GLOW show, which aired for 10 episodes in its first season and has been renewed for another 10 on Netflix.

In an interview with TV Line, Betty Gilpin dished that the physical preparation for the second season of the Netflix hit was even “more intense” than the first season because “we picked up where we left off.”

“I mean, I just had a wrestling match with a character that won’t be named, and a week later, I still feel like my soul was in a five-car pileup accident — and it feels amazing,” the GLOW star said.

GLOW stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, and Kia Stevens.

You can see the GLOW Season 2 trailer below.

GLOW Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 29.