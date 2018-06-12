Draymond Green Expects More Championships To Come For Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green doesn't see the Warriors' success ending anytime soon.

Draymond Green has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA over the last few weeks. Following the Golden State Warriors’ four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their third championship in four years, Green doesn’t think the team’s success will end anytime soon.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Green believes that the Warriors are just getting started.

“All good things come to an end, but I don’t think the end is near. What we have here is so unique, and what makes it work is selflessness. We don’t look at it as, ‘KD, you the face, you the guy.’ Or, ‘Steph, you the face, you the guy.’ There ain’t no guy.”

Green certainly isn’t wrong, which has been apparent throughout the last four years. Golden State has three guys who could completely take over the game, but none of them feel the need to assert themselves as the go-to guy. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have done an excellent job co-existing for the Warriors.

Golden State will have to figure out how to re-sign both Green and Klay Thompson in the near future, while Durant is a free agent this offseason. Money could become an issue for the Warriors at some point, but for the time being, players have shown a willingness to sacrifice some money to continue winning.

As the article notes, Golden State will have the chance to three-peat next season. It would be the NBA’s first three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers did it back in 2000, 2001, and 2002. Golden State is currently favored to win their third straight championship next offseason by Vegas.

ESPN Sources: The unknown sacrifice by Draymond Green to snag KD, his summer extension verdict and behind the scenes tales of why Golden State can’t afford to lose its emotional leader. https://t.co/UyPgVb3ePf — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2018

While some fans are concerned about Durant, the Warriors remain confident that they can bring him back and will give him “whatever he wants” in his new deal. Durant has also stated that he would like to return to Golden State.

Assuming the Warriors’ core sticks together, there are very few teams that are going to have a chance to beat them. Houston was the only team with a real chance to upset them this season but was unable to win at home in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals.

There are a few teams on the rise, but at this point in time, the Warriors look to be in good shape. Golden State has done an excellent job putting this team together and Green likely will end up being right.

Don’t expect the Warriors to go anywhere anytime soon. They seem to be here to stay.