‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Takes A Huge Risk, Theresa Fights Back

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will be taking a huge risk when he asks his grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), to inject him with Dr. Rolf’s serum in hopes of bringing his memories back.

According to Soap Hub, fans will see Will officially get the serum early in the week, and then watch as everyone holds their breath to find out what will happen. Could it be that Will is finally ready to regain all of the lost memories?

Days of our Lives fans are hoping that Will does get his memory back as he’s been home for nearly a year and still can’t remember anything about his former life in Salem. As viewers already know, Will was killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) but brought back to life using a drug that Dr. Rolf had created. When he came back from the dead, all of his memories had been wiped away, including those of his daughter Arianna and his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

When Will Horton was found by his mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), he returned to Salem. However, his marriage to Sonny just wasn’t working. Instead, he fell hard for Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and the two are currently in a serious relationship. However, if the new serum works and Will remembers everything about his former life, then he wants to make things work with Sonny again, which would leave Paul out in the cold.

In the latest #DAYS, Theresa seeks help from Victor to win back Brady.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/sy6vpJbCs0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilly) will reportedly drop a bombshell on Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and her sister Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Theresa is determined to do whatever it takes to win Brady back and regain the family she lost when she was forced to leave Salem and head to Mexico with Mateo. Sadly, her lies after returning landed her in hot water with Brady yet again, and she’ll find herself ready to go to war to win him back and put her family back in order.

All the while, Days of our Lives viewers will watch Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) begin to spy on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in hopes of digging up some dirt to bring back to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) in exchange for his help in getting her husband Steve’s eyesight back. Kayla will hate everything about what she is doing but will stop at nothing to help her beloved husband.

Can Kayla really trust Stefan? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/pScUtj2W7e — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 8, 2018

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.