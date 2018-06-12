Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie Heads Back To Hospital For Fifth Heart Procedure

On Monday, Real Housewives of Orange County reality star Tamra Judge took a break from the tv cameras to focus on a personal matter between her and her husband, Eddie Judge. As it was reported by People, Tamra’s husband Eddie headed back to the hospital on Monday to undergo his fifth heart procedure within the last six months. The RHOOC vet shared the news with her 1.3 million followers on her Instagram page. The 50-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram story of her and her husband holding hands before he went in for his second ablation — a non-surgical procedure to remove scar tissue inside the heart.

“Praying this will be the end of [Eddie’s] heart condition,” Tamra wrote.”I love you, babe.”

Earlier in the day, Tamra posted a photo to Instagram of Eddie’s hat from their shared business CUT Fitness, resting on a model of a heart. “Good thoughts,” she captioned the photo.

Tamra first began documenting Eddie’s health battle and subsequent progress on her Instagram page back in December when Eddie was forced to undergo his first cardioversion for Afib, an irregular heartbeat. Since going in for his initial procedure, Eddie’s since had two more cardioversions (electrical shocks to the heart) and one other ablation.

Good thoughts ❤️ A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 11, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Back in May, it appeared as though Eddie was back on the mend when Tamra shared a video of the 45-year-old working out on a stationary bike. Tamra captioned the photo writing, “Six months of Afib and he’s finally in sinus.” The moment also seemed to be a rather exciting one for Eddie as well. Back in February, Tamra posted that Eddie had pleaded “I just want to ride my bike again,” as he headed to the hospital for the second time.

This past year hasn’t necessarily been the easiest for the Judges health wise. Back in January, Tamra revealed that she had a skin biopsy done on her breast for a skin cancer check, just months following surgery for melanoma on her butt. Tamra had the surgery for the melanoma back in October of 2017.

“First my butt now my boob,” Tamra joked on her Instagram in January. “Whole new meaning to T&A #skincheck #keeponkeepingon #underMeboob.”

On Monday it was also revealed that Eddie’s ongoing health battles will be shown in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In the trailer we see a tearful Tamra expressing her concerns to her mother about Eddie saying, “I just keep thinking about the mortality rate, I’m scared for my husband.”